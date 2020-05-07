Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 17:16 IST
The following are the top stories at 1715 hours: SPO-CRI-DHONI I feel pressure, I feel scared too like everyone else: M S Dhoni while speaking on mental health Chennai, May 7 (PTI) His ice cool demeanour is the stuff of legends but former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has no qualms conceding that he is not immune to pressure and fear. SPO-CRI-PARTHIV-HAYDEN When Hayden 'threatened to punch' Parthiv Patel in his face New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Now a "good friend" of Matthew Hayden, out-of-favour India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has recalled a time when the big-hitting former Australia opener had threatened to punch him in his face.

SPO-SAI-STADIUMS SAI makes services inside its stadiums free for IOA, NSFs New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India has decided to make all services, excluding food, at its stadiums free for tournaments conducted by the IOA and National Sports Federations, which have already been exempted from paying any rent for the venues. SPO-CRI-HOLDER Don't want to pigeonhole myself to just Tests, was to contribute in all formats: Holder Kingston, May 7 (PTI) Star West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder says he might be leading the Test side but doesn't want to be "pigeonholed" in just one format and is determined to make a name for himself in all the three forms.

SPO-CRI-BURNS India Test series is a sort of series you want to play in and do well in: Joe Burns Melbourne, May 7 (PTI) Australia opener Joe Burns is eyeing the Tests against India should they take place later this year, to stabilise his stop-start international career, saying "you want to play in and do well in" this kind of series. SPO-HOCK-CONGRESS HI to conduct Special Congress online on May 13 New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Hockey India will hold its Special Congress online on May 13 during which the status of Olympic preparations of both the national men's and women's teams, besides resumption of the sport after the COVID-19 pandemic will be up for discussion.

SPO-LOCKDOWN-ILEAGUE-AMIRI Lockdown has brought everyone together, says Gokulam midfielder Amiri New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Stranded in India due to the coronavirus-forced travel restrictions, Gokulam Kerala FC's Afghan recruit Zohib Islam Amiri feels the lockdown has brought everyone together, preferring to remain positive by spending hours on phone with his family. SPO-CRI-HADLEE-CAR The price of a car: When Hadlee had to offer holidays to teammates to keep his prize Wellington, May 7 (PTI) Can a car presented as an award come with a price tag? It sure did for New Zealand pace legend Richard Hadlee who had to offer his teammates a week's holiday to take one home back in 1986.

SPO-CRI-BRAVO Current WI T20 team is better than 2016-WC-winning side: Bravo New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) All-rounder Dwayne Bravo is in awe of the current West Indies T20 team's batting depth, saying it is better than the 2016 World Cup-winning side and can intimidate any opposition. SPO-VIRUS-CRI-CA CA to start pre-season under new rules from May end: Report Melbourne, May 7 (PTI) Cricket Australia is set to begin the team's pre-season later this month under a set of new training protocols devised for the safety of players amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CHESS-ONLINE Online chess tourney helps raise Rs 15 lakh for COVID-19 relief fund Bengaluru, May 7 (PTI) The 'CheckmateCovid' online chess tournament raised an amount of Rs 15 lakh, which was donated to the Karnataka Chief Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund. SPO-HOCK-VANDANA I've evolved in last 13 years, enjoying mentor's role now: Vandana Bengaluru, May 7 (PTI) Indian women's hockey team striker Vandana Katariya believes she has evolved as a player over the last 13 years and is currently enjoying the role of a mentor in a side that figures quite a lot of youngsters.

