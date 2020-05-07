Coronavirus: Bundesliga to restart from May 16, becomes first European league to return from suspension

Bundesliga will become the first European football league to return from COVID-19 enforced suspension as the German football competition will be restarting from May 16. The decision was confirmed by the German Football Association on Thursday. Now, the competitive action will be resuming in the German top-flight with matchday 26, Goal.com reported.

Six games will be taking place on May 16, with Borussia Dortmund also slated to take on Schalke. The final matchday of the 2019-20 campaign is scheduled for the weekend of June 27-28.

On Wednesday, Germany's domestic football competition Bundesliga was given the green signal to kickstart the season in mid-May. The German government confirmed that the competition can kickstart their season, which has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hollywood Reporter had reported.

However, the tournament has been asked to follow the coronavirus protocols, and it will see stadiums introduce biological controls similar to those required by medical facilities. The matches will be held without fans and under strict safety conditions, including frequent testing of players, coaches, referees, and support staff.

Stadiums will be allowed to have a maximum of 330 people, including security, club employees, teams, and staff. The re-opening plan will also see the players being kept in quarantine, in an isolated training camp or similar, for the remainder of the season. There are still nine matchdays left to be played in the 2019-2020 season.

Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. The domestic football competitions in France and the Netherlands have already been called off due to COVID-19. (ANI)