Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vizag gas leak tragedy: Ajinkya Rahane urges all to pray for speedy recovery of those in hospitals

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday expressed his sorrow over the tragic news of gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam, requesting one and all to pray for the speedy recovery of those affected.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:12 IST
Vizag gas leak tragedy: Ajinkya Rahane urges all to pray for speedy recovery of those in hospitals
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane. Image Credit: ANI

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday expressed his sorrow over the tragic news of gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam, requesting one and all to pray for the speedy recovery of those affected. Taking to Twitter, Rahane wrote: "Deeply saddened to hear about the #VizagGasLeak. Let's pray for the speedy recovery of people in hospitals and the families who lost their loved ones."

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the well being of the affected people. "Deeply saddened by the death of #VizagGasLeak victims. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and I pray for the well being of everyone affected," Laxman tweeted.

Styrene gas leakage occurred at the LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam on early Thursday morning, according to Tirupathi Rao, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO). The toll in the gas leak tragedy has risen to 11, said SN Pradhan, Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Pradhan said that over 1,000 people have been evacuated and many of them have been taken to the hospital. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bundesliga season resumes on May 16 with empty stadiums

The Bundesliga season will restart on May 16 after a suspension of more than two months, the German Football League DFL said on Thursday, becoming the first European league to resume amid the coronavirus epidemic.The DFL said the season wou...

French Open ticket buyers to get refunds

The French Tennis Federation says it will refund tickets purchased for the French Open because of uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemicThe clay-court tournament at Roland Garros was initially slated to be held May 24-June 7 but ha...

UK to announce very limited easing of lockdown next week

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a very limited easing of Britains coronavirus lockdown next week, adopting a cautious approach to ensure there is no second peak of infections that could further hurt the economy. Johnson is due to...

I wasn't unlucky, Dhoni made it count: Parthiv Patel on playing in MSD era

Out-of-favour wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel does not consider himself unlucky to have played in the same era as Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he knows that the former captain grabbed his opportunities way better than him. Patel led Gujarat t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020