Mithali Raj asks people to celebrate spirit of unrecognised athletes on World Athletics Day

Indian women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj, on the occasion of World Athletics Day, has asked the people to celebrate the 'spirit and dedication' of the athletes, who failed to get recognition because of lack of opportunities. Taking to Twitter, Raj wrote: "It is a travesty that many times wonderful athletes do not get the recognition they deserve, not because of want of hard work but cause of lack of opportunities or for things not clicking at the right time, today on #WorldAthleticsDay Lets celebrate their spirit & dedication!"

On September 3, Raj had announced the retirement from T20 internationals cricket stating that she wants to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup preparation. The 37-year-old has led India in 32 T20Is. Moreover, she is the first Indian to reach the landmark of 2000 T20I runs. Raj went on to represent India in 89 T20Is, managing to score 2,364 runs.

She has played 209 ODIs and amassed 6,888 runs at an average of 50.64 including seven centuries and 53 fifties. The World Athletics Day was introduced by the IAAF to increase awareness about athletics and to encourage the youth to take up sports. Although this day is celebrated in the month of May every year, in 2020, the IAAF marked May 7 as the World Athletics Day. (ANI)