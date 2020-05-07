Left Menu
Founder of Kodava family hockey tournament no more

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:54 IST
Pandanda Kuttappa, who started the Kodava Family Hockey tournament in 1997, died in Bengaluru on Thursday, family members said. Kuttappa,86, is survived by his wife, two daughters, and son.

His last rites would be performed in Bengaluru. Popularly known as Kuttani uncle, Kuttappa further popularised this game and brought estranged families together for the love of the game and pride, sources added.

According to members of the Kodava community, the tournament became so popular that people started coming from different parts of the state and country to attend 'Namme', or the 'tournament'. The desire to take part in the tournament popularised the sports in the region and gave birth to many sports talent among the Kodavas.

Recognizing his contribution, the state government conferred on him the Rajyotsava Award in 2015.

