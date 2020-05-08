Denver Broncos 2020 schedule snapshot

Denver Broncos 2020 schedule Sept. 14 vs. Tennessee Titans, 10:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Sept. 20 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 27 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Oct. 1 at New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX) Oct. 11 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 18 vs. Miami Dolphins, 4:05 p.m. ET Oct. 25 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET

Nov. 8 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET

Nov. 22 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET Nov. 29 vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:05 p.m. ET

Dec. 6 at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Dec. 13 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

Week 15 vs. Buffalo Bills, TBD Week 16 at Los Angeles Chargers, TBD

Jan. 3 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET 2019 record: 7-9

Last playoff appearance: 2015 PointsBet over-under for Broncos wins: 7.5

FLM projects: 8 wins Denver's floor and ceiling are rather far apart. If Drew Lock -- who went 4-1 as a starter last year -- blossoms with new weapons in Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler, the Broncos could push for double-digit wins. If Lock flops, Denver might wind up with a top-five pick in next year's draft. Most likely, the result will be somewhere in the middle.

Upset watch: The Broncos are a thorn in Tom Brady's side, as the only team he has a losing record against (8-9, including playoffs). Von Miller, in particular, has hounded Brady, totaling 7.5 sacks, 19 QB hits and an interception in seven meetings. Brady's new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are just 2-7 all-time against Denver, with the last victory coming in 1999. Longshot wager: The Chiefs have won four straight AFC West titles and are comfortably the largest division favorite (-556) across the league. Likewise, the Broncos have rather long odds (+1000). But while the reigning Super Bowl champions appear entrenched, one injury could change things in a hurry, making Denver a decent dice roll.

--Field Level Media