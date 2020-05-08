Left Menu
Development News Edition

Denver Broncos 2020 schedule snapshot

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 05:26 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 05:26 IST
Denver Broncos 2020 schedule snapshot

Denver Broncos 2020 schedule Sept. 14 vs. Tennessee Titans, 10:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Sept. 20 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 27 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Oct. 1 at New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX) Oct. 11 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 18 vs. Miami Dolphins, 4:05 p.m. ET Oct. 25 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET

Nov. 8 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET

Nov. 22 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET Nov. 29 vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:05 p.m. ET

Dec. 6 at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Dec. 13 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

Week 15 vs. Buffalo Bills, TBD Week 16 at Los Angeles Chargers, TBD

Jan. 3 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET 2019 record: 7-9

Last playoff appearance: 2015 PointsBet over-under for Broncos wins: 7.5

FLM projects: 8 wins Denver's floor and ceiling are rather far apart. If Drew Lock -- who went 4-1 as a starter last year -- blossoms with new weapons in Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler, the Broncos could push for double-digit wins. If Lock flops, Denver might wind up with a top-five pick in next year's draft. Most likely, the result will be somewhere in the middle.

Upset watch: The Broncos are a thorn in Tom Brady's side, as the only team he has a losing record against (8-9, including playoffs). Von Miller, in particular, has hounded Brady, totaling 7.5 sacks, 19 QB hits and an interception in seven meetings. Brady's new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are just 2-7 all-time against Denver, with the last victory coming in 1999. Longshot wager: The Chiefs have won four straight AFC West titles and are comfortably the largest division favorite (-556) across the league. Likewise, the Broncos have rather long odds (+1000). But while the reigning Super Bowl champions appear entrenched, one injury could change things in a hurry, making Denver a decent dice roll.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL schedule: Champion Chiefs will open vs. Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs will open their title defense at home against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Sept. 10, the NFL announced Thursday evening while revealing the entire 2020 schedule. Tom Bradys first game as a member of the Tampa Bay B...

China reports one new coronavirus case, 16 asymptomatic cases

China reported one new coronavirus case for May 7, down from the two cases the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Friday. No new imported cases were recorded on May 7, the National Health Commission said in a stat...

Carolina Panthers 2020 schedule snapshot

Carolina Panthers 2020 schedule all times ET Sept. 13 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m.Sept. 20 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. Sept. 27 at Los Angeles Chargers, 405 p.m.Oct. 4 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.Oct...

Kerala: Five Gulf evacuees sent to isolation ward after displaying COVID-19 symptoms

Five people, who were among 181 individuals evacuated from Abu Dhabi, have been sent to the isolation ward of a district hospital after they displayed symptoms of coronavirus during thermal screening. The first repatriation Air India Expres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020