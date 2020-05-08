Buffalo Bills 2020 schedule snapshot

Buffalo Bills 2020 schedule Sept. 13 New York Jets, 1:00 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. Sept. 27 Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. Oct. 11 at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 15 Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN) Oct. 25 at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m.

Nov. 1 New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. Nov. 8 Seattle Seahawks, 1:00 p.m.

Nov. 15 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET BYE

Nov. 29 Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Dec. 13 Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 PM (NBC) Dec. 19 or 20 at Denver Broncos, TBD

Dec. 28 at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Jan. 3 Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET

2019 record: 10-6 Last playoff appearance: 2019

PointsBet over-under for Bills wins: 9 FLM projects: 10-11 wins

The Bills cruised into the playoffs and pushed the New England Patriots for the division title in 2019. New England is a lesser threat with Tom Brady gone, and Buffalo is clearly improved, with Stefon Diggs boosting the offense and several impact additions on defense. The question is if Josh Allen can finally show consistency as a passer. Upset watch: The Bills are usually the hunters, but they'll have to get comfortable being the hunted if they want to win their first division title since 1995. Visiting Denver is always difficult, and Josh Allen was shaky last year vs. Vic Fangio's defense in Buffalo. The Broncos also have more weapons for Drew Lock to challenge the Bills' defense.

Longshot wager: Cornerbacks rarely win Defensive Player of the Year, but Stephon Gilmore accomplished the feat in 2019, and Tre'Davious White is talented enough to do it, too. White tied for fifth in voting last year after tying Gilmore and Anthony Harris for the league lead in interceptions (six). His odds to win the award in 2020 are +3300, tied with six others for 14th best. --Field Level Media