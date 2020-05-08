Left Menu
Development News Edition

Buffalo Bills 2020 schedule snapshot

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 06:25 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 06:25 IST
Buffalo Bills 2020 schedule snapshot

Buffalo Bills 2020 schedule Sept. 13 New York Jets, 1:00 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. Sept. 27 Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. Oct. 11 at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 15 Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN) Oct. 25 at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m.

Nov. 1 New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. Nov. 8 Seattle Seahawks, 1:00 p.m.

Nov. 15 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET BYE

Nov. 29 Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Dec. 13 Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 PM (NBC) Dec. 19 or 20 at Denver Broncos, TBD

Dec. 28 at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Jan. 3 Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET

2019 record: 10-6 Last playoff appearance: 2019

PointsBet over-under for Bills wins: 9 FLM projects: 10-11 wins

The Bills cruised into the playoffs and pushed the New England Patriots for the division title in 2019. New England is a lesser threat with Tom Brady gone, and Buffalo is clearly improved, with Stefon Diggs boosting the offense and several impact additions on defense. The question is if Josh Allen can finally show consistency as a passer. Upset watch: The Bills are usually the hunters, but they'll have to get comfortable being the hunted if they want to win their first division title since 1995. Visiting Denver is always difficult, and Josh Allen was shaky last year vs. Vic Fangio's defense in Buffalo. The Broncos also have more weapons for Drew Lock to challenge the Bills' defense.

Longshot wager: Cornerbacks rarely win Defensive Player of the Year, but Stephon Gilmore accomplished the feat in 2019, and Tre'Davious White is talented enough to do it, too. White tied for fifth in voting last year after tying Gilmore and Anthony Harris for the league lead in interceptions (six). His odds to win the award in 2020 are +3300, tied with six others for 14th best. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela opposition negotiated Maduro overthrow plan with security firm -report

Members of Venezuelas opposition in October negotiated a 213 million deal with a small Florida security company to invade the country and overthrow President Nicolas Maduro, according to a document published by the Washington Post on Thursd...

Australian Rules-Crows apologise for social distancing breach

Australian Football League AFL team Adelaide Crows have apologised after they breached the competitions social distancing rules during a training session while under quarantine at a rural golf resort. Sixteen Adelaide players quarantined at...

UN appeals for USD 6.7 billion to fight virus in poor countries

The United Nations called on governments, companies and billionaires on Thursday to contribute to a USD 6.7 billion fund for immediate needs in fighting the coronavirus pandemic in vulnerable countries, warning that a failure to help could ...

PGF invests $2.5 million to expand Pūkaha Wildlife Centre

The Provincial Growth Fund has invested 2.5 million to expand and develop the Pkaha National Wildlife Centre in the lower North Island, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says.The Pkaha National Wildlife Centre at Mt Bruce w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020