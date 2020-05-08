Left Menu
New York Jets 2020 schedule snapshot

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 06:41 IST
New York Jets 2020 schedule Sept. 13 at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET

Sept. 20 San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 p.m. ET Sept. 27 at Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m. ET

Oct. 1 vs. Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFLN) Oct. 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 p.m. ET

Oct. 18 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET Oct. 25 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET

Nov. 1 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. ET Nov. 9 vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Nov. 15 at Miami Dolphins, 4:05 p.m. ET BYE

Nov. 29 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET Dec. 6 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 p.m. ET

Dec. 13 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET Dec. 19 or 20 at Los Angeles Rams, TBD

Dec. 26 or 27 vs. Cleveland Browns, TBD Jan. 3 at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET

2019 record: 7-9 Last playoff appearance: 2010

PointsBet over-under for Jets wins: 7 FLM projects: 8-9 wins

The Jets' minus-83 point differential was much worse than their record in 2019, but Sam Darnold's absence was a major factor. New York went 6-2 (against an admittedly weak schedule) in the second half and added significant offensive line help this offseason. With Tom Brady out of the division, a winning season isn't out of the question. Upset watch: The Seattle Seahawks' pass rush was meager in 2019, and it might not improve this season even if Jadeveon Clowney returns. That's an ideal matchup for the Jets, who are counting on the raw talent of Mekhi Becton and George Fant to fix their pass protection woes. New York also has the run defense to slow Seattle's attack.

Longshot wager: The Jets probably aren't Super Bowl contenders, but with an improved offensive line protecting him, Darnold could blossom and make them dangerous. New York's odds to win the AFC Championship are +4000, tied with Miami and ahead of only Cincinnati and Jacksonville. That might be the best play among the AFC's longshots. --Field Level Media

