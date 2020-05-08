Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chicago Bears 2020 schedule snapshot

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 06:47 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 06:47 IST
Chicago Bears 2020 schedule snapshot

Chicago Bears 2020 schedule Sept. 13 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

Sept. 20 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 27 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 4 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 8 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Oct. 18 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 26 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Nov. 1 vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET Nov. 8 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 16 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) BYE

Nov. 29 at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Dec. 6 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 13 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 27 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET Jan. 3 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET

2019 record: 8-8 Last playoff appearance: 2018

PointsBet over-under for Bears wins: 8 FLM projects: 7 wins

A 3-1 start last season had Chicago jazzed about Matt Nagy and the future, but it didn't take long to nosedive in the NFC North. This season they get the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in out-of-division games, and it's difficult to envision the team entering any of those four as the favorite. The trip to Los Angeles to tackle the Rams will also be a stiff test. Upset watch: The Bears were an NFL-worst 4-12 against the spread in 2019. Expectations for a division title defense dwindled early. But there's still potential for the Bears to regain the roar, and most of the optimism for a resurgence is rooted in a defense with an abundance of talent in the front seven. Chicago is 5-19 against the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers but has held up relatively well -- with multiple chances to win in the fourth quarter.

Longshot wager: Mitchell Trubisky has a lot working against him, including Nagy ally Nick Foles, entering the season. But he's talented enough to win the starting job, and considering Foles' injury history, he should play at some point. At 100-1 via PointsBet, he could pay off huge as a roll-of-the-dice MVP bet. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela opposition negotiated Maduro overthrow plan with security firm -report

Members of Venezuelas opposition in October negotiated a 213 million deal with a small Florida security company to invade the country and overthrow President Nicolas Maduro, according to a document published by the Washington Post on Thursd...

Australian Rules-Crows apologise for social distancing breach

Australian Football League AFL team Adelaide Crows have apologised after they breached the competitions social distancing rules during a training session while under quarantine at a rural golf resort. Sixteen Adelaide players quarantined at...

UN appeals for USD 6.7 billion to fight virus in poor countries

The United Nations called on governments, companies and billionaires on Thursday to contribute to a USD 6.7 billion fund for immediate needs in fighting the coronavirus pandemic in vulnerable countries, warning that a failure to help could ...

PGF invests $2.5 million to expand Pūkaha Wildlife Centre

The Provincial Growth Fund has invested 2.5 million to expand and develop the Pkaha National Wildlife Centre in the lower North Island, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says.The Pkaha National Wildlife Centre at Mt Bruce w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020