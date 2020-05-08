Chicago Bears 2020 schedule snapshot

Chicago Bears 2020 schedule Sept. 13 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

Sept. 20 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 27 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 4 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 8 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Oct. 18 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 26 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Nov. 1 vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET Nov. 8 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 16 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) BYE

Nov. 29 at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Dec. 6 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 13 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 27 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET Jan. 3 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET

2019 record: 8-8 Last playoff appearance: 2018

PointsBet over-under for Bears wins: 8 FLM projects: 7 wins

A 3-1 start last season had Chicago jazzed about Matt Nagy and the future, but it didn't take long to nosedive in the NFC North. This season they get the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in out-of-division games, and it's difficult to envision the team entering any of those four as the favorite. The trip to Los Angeles to tackle the Rams will also be a stiff test. Upset watch: The Bears were an NFL-worst 4-12 against the spread in 2019. Expectations for a division title defense dwindled early. But there's still potential for the Bears to regain the roar, and most of the optimism for a resurgence is rooted in a defense with an abundance of talent in the front seven. Chicago is 5-19 against the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers but has held up relatively well -- with multiple chances to win in the fourth quarter.

Longshot wager: Mitchell Trubisky has a lot working against him, including Nagy ally Nick Foles, entering the season. But he's talented enough to win the starting job, and considering Foles' injury history, he should play at some point. At 100-1 via PointsBet, he could pay off huge as a roll-of-the-dice MVP bet. --Field Level Media