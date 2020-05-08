Chicago Bears 2020 schedule snapshot

Chicago Bears 2020 schedule snapshotReuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 06:47 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 06:47 IST
Chicago Bears 2020 schedule Sept. 13 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET
Sept. 20 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 27 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET
Oct. 4 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 8 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)
Oct. 18 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 26 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Nov. 1 vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET Nov. 8 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET
Nov. 16 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) BYE
Nov. 29 at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Dec. 6 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET
Dec. 13 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET
Dec. 27 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET Jan. 3 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET
2019 record: 8-8 Last playoff appearance: 2018
PointsBet over-under for Bears wins: 8 FLM projects: 7 wins
A 3-1 start last season had Chicago jazzed about Matt Nagy and the future, but it didn't take long to nosedive in the NFC North. This season they get the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in out-of-division games, and it's difficult to envision the team entering any of those four as the favorite. The trip to Los Angeles to tackle the Rams will also be a stiff test. Upset watch: The Bears were an NFL-worst 4-12 against the spread in 2019. Expectations for a division title defense dwindled early. But there's still potential for the Bears to regain the roar, and most of the optimism for a resurgence is rooted in a defense with an abundance of talent in the front seven. Chicago is 5-19 against the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers but has held up relatively well -- with multiple chances to win in the fourth quarter.
Longshot wager: Mitchell Trubisky has a lot working against him, including Nagy ally Nick Foles, entering the season. But he's talented enough to win the starting job, and considering Foles' injury history, he should play at some point. At 100-1 via PointsBet, he could pay off huge as a roll-of-the-dice MVP bet. --Field Level Media
- READ MORE ON:
- Chicago Bears
- New York Giants
- Atlanta Falcons
- Indianapolis Colts
- Detroit Lions
- ESPN
- Los Angeles Rams
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New Orleans Saints
- Tennessee Titans
- Houston Texans
- Minnesota Vikings
- Amazon
- Carolina Panthers
- NFL Network
- Green Bay Packers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- NBC
- Aaron Rodgers
- Los Angeles
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Leon Cooperman Says Capitalism Like We Know It Will Likely Be Changed Forever - CNBC
Green Bay Packers 2020 NFL Draft Review
Jacksonville Jaguars 2020 NFL Draft review
NBC to air virtual Kentucky Derby on May 2
BRIEF-Trump To Meet With Executives From Waffle House, Wynn, Toyota, Others To Discuss Reopening Economy - CNBC