Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chiefs big favorites in title defense opener

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 06:51 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 06:51 IST
Chiefs big favorites in title defense opener

The Kansas City Chiefs landed the traditional Thursday night home opener as the reigning Super Bowl champions, and sportsbooks expect it to be a romp at Arrowhead Stadium. FanDuel installed the Chiefs as double-digit favorites over the Houston Texans shortly after the 2020 regular season schedule was announced. The Chiefs will play host to the Texans at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sept. 10, with DraftKings installing the Chiefs as 9 1/2-point favorites and FanDuel offering a 54.5 over/under pro on the opening game.

It's a rematch of last year's AFC divisional-playoff game in which Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs rallied from a 24-0 second-quarter deficit for a 51-31 victory. The majority of the Week 1 odds at DraftKings are within a touchdown, including a trio of one-point favorites: the Detroit Lions at home against the Chicago Bears, the Las Vegas Raiders on the road at the Carolina Panthers, and the Seattle Seahawks visiting the Atlanta Falcons. The Seahawks are -1.5 at FanDuel in a game offered with a 48.5 over/under.

FanDuel was offering only a handful of games in the hour after the official schedule release with the smallest favorite being the Lions at -1.5 in a game offered with a 44.5 over/under. The Raiders will have to wait until Week 2 to make their home debut at the new Allegiant Stadium when they play the New Orleans Saints. Despite concerns that California may not allow sporting events with fans in attendance until at least Thanksgiving, the NFL scheduled the Rams to open Week 1 at the new SoFi Stadium.

The Rams opened as 2 1/2-underdogs at DraftKings for their Sunday night tilt against the Dallas Cowboys. The defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers are slated to open their season earlier in the day as 8 1/2-point favorites against division rival Arizona.

The New England Patriots will begin the post-Tom Brady era in Miami against the Dolphins and Bill Belichick protege Brian Flores. The Patriots opened as seven-point favorites at FanDuel and 7 1/2-point favorites at DraftKings, who are offering Brady's new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as four-point underdogs at New Orleans. While former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa likely will begin the season in Miami behind veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow is expected to be under center for the Cincinnati Bengals from Day 1. With that anticipation, the Bengals will open at home, where they were installed as 2 1/2-point underdogs by DraftKings against the Los Angeles Chargers, who have their own quarterback battle with rookie Justin Herbert set to battle veteran Tyrod Taylor for the job.

Other Week 1 odds: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (-3.5 at DK and FD)

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos (-1.5 at DK, -2.5 at FD) Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants (+3 at DK, +3.5 at FD)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-6.5 at DK) Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-7.5 at DK and FD)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (+7 at DK, +7.5 at FD) Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (+5 at DK, +5.5 at FD)

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos (-1.5 at DK, -2.5 at FD) --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela opposition negotiated Maduro overthrow plan with security firm -report

Members of Venezuelas opposition in October negotiated a 213 million deal with a small Florida security company to invade the country and overthrow President Nicolas Maduro, according to a document published by the Washington Post on Thursd...

Australian Rules-Crows apologise for social distancing breach

Australian Football League AFL team Adelaide Crows have apologised after they breached the competitions social distancing rules during a training session while under quarantine at a rural golf resort. Sixteen Adelaide players quarantined at...

UN appeals for USD 6.7 billion to fight virus in poor countries

The United Nations called on governments, companies and billionaires on Thursday to contribute to a USD 6.7 billion fund for immediate needs in fighting the coronavirus pandemic in vulnerable countries, warning that a failure to help could ...

PGF invests $2.5 million to expand Pūkaha Wildlife Centre

The Provincial Growth Fund has invested 2.5 million to expand and develop the Pkaha National Wildlife Centre in the lower North Island, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says.The Pkaha National Wildlife Centre at Mt Bruce w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020