Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jacksonville Jaguars 2020 schedule snapshot

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 06:54 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 06:54 IST
Jacksonville Jaguars 2020 schedule snapshot

Jacksonville Jaguars 2020 schedule Sept. 13 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

Sept. 20 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 24 vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Oct. 4 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 11 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 18 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET BYE

Nov. 1 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET Nov. 8 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 15 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 22 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 29 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 13 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 27 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET Jan. 3 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

2019 record: 6-10 Last playoff appearance: 2017

PointsBet over-under for Jaguars wins: 5 FLM projects: 4 wins

The Jaguars have the lowest over-under total in the NFL, which is no surprise. Their minus-97 point differential in 2019 was seventh-worst in the league, and an offseason fire sale left the defense nearly unrecognizable from the stellar 2017 unit. Quarterback Gardner Minshew should be entertaining, but he won't have much help around him. Jacksonville might be playing for 2021, anyway. Upset watch: The Jaguars' offense isn't loaded with talent, but the receiving corps is young and deep, with a variety of weapons in D.J. Chark, Dede Westbrook and Laviska Shenault. The Vikings' defense faded some in 2019, and the secondary is suddenly very thin, making Minnesota more exploitable than in years past.

Longshot wager: Only two teams have ever finished a 16-game season winless, and the Jaguars aren't likely to join them, but they are the only team offered (+3000) to go 0-16. Jacksonville should win a few games, but the incentive to lose -- with Clemson's Trevor Lawrence waiting in the 2021 draft -- could grow with a rough start. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela opposition negotiated Maduro overthrow plan with security firm -report

Members of Venezuelas opposition in October negotiated a 213 million deal with a small Florida security company to invade the country and overthrow President Nicolas Maduro, according to a document published by the Washington Post on Thursd...

Australian Rules-Crows apologise for social distancing breach

Australian Football League AFL team Adelaide Crows have apologised after they breached the competitions social distancing rules during a training session while under quarantine at a rural golf resort. Sixteen Adelaide players quarantined at...

UN appeals for USD 6.7 billion to fight virus in poor countries

The United Nations called on governments, companies and billionaires on Thursday to contribute to a USD 6.7 billion fund for immediate needs in fighting the coronavirus pandemic in vulnerable countries, warning that a failure to help could ...

PGF invests $2.5 million to expand Pūkaha Wildlife Centre

The Provincial Growth Fund has invested 2.5 million to expand and develop the Pkaha National Wildlife Centre in the lower North Island, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says.The Pkaha National Wildlife Centre at Mt Bruce w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020