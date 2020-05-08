Jacksonville Jaguars 2020 schedule snapshot

Jacksonville Jaguars 2020 schedule Sept. 13 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

Sept. 20 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 24 vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Oct. 4 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 11 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 18 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET BYE

Nov. 1 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET Nov. 8 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 15 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 22 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 29 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 13 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 27 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET Jan. 3 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

2019 record: 6-10 Last playoff appearance: 2017

PointsBet over-under for Jaguars wins: 5 FLM projects: 4 wins

The Jaguars have the lowest over-under total in the NFL, which is no surprise. Their minus-97 point differential in 2019 was seventh-worst in the league, and an offseason fire sale left the defense nearly unrecognizable from the stellar 2017 unit. Quarterback Gardner Minshew should be entertaining, but he won't have much help around him. Jacksonville might be playing for 2021, anyway. Upset watch: The Jaguars' offense isn't loaded with talent, but the receiving corps is young and deep, with a variety of weapons in D.J. Chark, Dede Westbrook and Laviska Shenault. The Vikings' defense faded some in 2019, and the secondary is suddenly very thin, making Minnesota more exploitable than in years past.

Longshot wager: Only two teams have ever finished a 16-game season winless, and the Jaguars aren't likely to join them, but they are the only team offered (+3000) to go 0-16. Jacksonville should win a few games, but the incentive to lose -- with Clemson's Trevor Lawrence waiting in the 2021 draft -- could grow with a rough start. --Field Level Media