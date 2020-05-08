Left Menu
Indianapolis Colts 2020 schedule snapshot

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 07:00 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 07:00 IST
Indianapolis Colts 2020 schedule Sept. 13 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Sept. 20 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 27 vs. New York Jets, 4:05 p.m. ET

Oct. 4 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 11 at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m. ET

Oct. 18 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET BYE

Nov. 1 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 8 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 12 at Tennessee Titans, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN) Nov. 22 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 29 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 13 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET Dec. 19 or 20 vs. Houston Texans, TBD

Dec. 27 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET Jan. 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

2019 record: 7-9 Last playoff appearance: 2018

PointsBet over-under for Colts wins: 9 FLM projects: 10 wins

Despite Andrew Luck's stunning retirement, the Colts started 5-2 in 2019 before things fell apart. A 38-year-old Philip Rivers isn't on Luck's level, but he still raises Indianapolis' ceiling back toward playoff contention. Just as important, Chris Ballard has quietly built one of the league's deepest rosters, with DeForest Buckner a perfect fit in Matt Eberflus' underrated defense. Upset watch: The Colts might be the AFC South favorite, and the Jaguars are the odds-on favorite to post the NFL's worst record, but Jacksonville has been a thorn in Indy's side of late. The Jaguars have won six of the last nine meetings and four of six, with three of the last four victories by at least 18 points. The Colts should certainly be wary.

Longshot wager: With several talented quarterbacks and running backs, the Offensive Rookie of the Year chase should be heated, but Jonathan Taylor is worth a look at +1100. He piled up yards at a record rate for Wisconsin and might be the featured back behind one of the NFL's best O-lines in Indianapolis. The fumbling worries are legitimate, but Taylor could be an immediate star. --Field Level Media

