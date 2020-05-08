Cleveland Browns 2020 schedule snapshot

Cleveland Browns 2020 schedule Sept. 13 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

Sept. 17 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFLN) Sept. 27 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 4 at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 11 vs. Indianapolis Colts 4:25 PM

Oct. 18 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 25 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 1 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m. ET BYE

Nov. 15 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 22 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 29 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 14 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Dec. 20 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 26 or 27 at New York Jets, TBD Jan. 3 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

2019 record: 6-10 Last playoff appearance: 2002

PointsBet over-under for Browns wins: 8.5 FLM projects: 9 wins

For the second straight year, the Browns' roster looks great. Will it translate to wins? Much of that will depend on Baker Mayfield and his protection, with ample pressure on rookie Jedrick Wills to shore up the left tackle spot. Even if it all comes together, though, the crowded AFC North will be tough to navigate. Upset watch: The last team to beat the Baltimore Ravens before the playoffs was the Browns, who gained 530 total yards in a 40-25 road win in September. The Ravens turned the tables with a 31-15 victory in Cleveland in December, but they should be wary. The Browns also split the series in 2018, winning 12-9 at home and losing by just two points, 26-24, on the road.

Longshot wager: Myles Garrett has averaged 0.82 sacks and 1.76 quarterback hits per game as a pro, ranking fourth and second, respectively, since he entered the league in 2017. His Defensive Player of the Year odds (+2500) are tied for 11th. Garrett will fight the stigma from his helmet-swinging incident, but those odds are generous for one of the league's best pass rushers. --Field Level Media