Idrissa Gueye dedicates Ligue 1 title to club's supporters, health personnel

After being declared as the Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Idrissa Gueye said he wants to dedicate the title to the club's supporters and health personnel, who are risking their own lives to save others.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 08-05-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 10:41 IST
PSG's Idrisssa Gueye. Image Credit: ANI

After being declared as the Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Idrissa Gueye said he wants to dedicate the title to the club's supporters and health personnel, who are risking their own lives to save others. "I would like to dedicate it to everybody who supports the club all over the world, and notably to the Senegalese who support Paris-Saint-Germain," the club's official website quoted Gueye as saying.

"I've also got a thought for my family as they've always backed me, and also for all the people who are fighting this illness, trying to help us get out of the situation. I'm thinking in particular of the health personnel and of all those who are taking risks in order to try to save us," he added. Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) on April 30 decided to put an end to the 2019-2020 football season due to the coronavirus pandemic, with PSG being named as the winners.

Gueye also admitted that it is a 'bit bizarre' that players have not been able to celebrate the victory together due to the current circumstances. "Of course we're savouring it! It's true that the fact of not being with the teammates and people around the club to celebrate it in the right way is a bit bizarre. At the moment we need to stay at home and so we're celebrating with those close to us. We're doing everything we can to enjoy the moment," Gueye said. (ANI)

