My son is my new teammate: Idrissa Gueye gives glimpse of daily life during lockdown

Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Paris Saint-Germain's Idrissa Gueye shared a glimpse of his daily life, saying that his son has become his new teammate. "I am trying to keep fit the best I can, running from time to time, whether on the machine or outside and doing exercises. The hardest thing is not being able to play football. My son is my new teammate," the club's official website quoted Gueye as saying.

"He is always by my side and tries to do everything I do. He is there when I am training and wants to do his abdominals, press-ups and strengthening exercises... He wants to do everything! So I train with him," he said. Despite looking at the good side of things, Gueye said the prevailing situation is a "bit strange" as he has to stay at home for the entire day.

"The situation is a bit strange because I was used to waking up, having a coffee, going in the car to the training ground, being with friends and coming home... I am now at home all day. The good side of things -- I have never seen as much of my children!" he said. PSG were declared as the champions of Ligue 1 after the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), on April 30, decided to put an end to the 2019-2020 football season.

However, the German Football Association (DFL) on Thursday announced that Bundesliga will return to action on May 16. (ANI)