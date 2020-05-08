Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL postpones 2020 international games

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:07 IST
NHL postpones 2020 international games
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

NHL international games in 2020 are being postponed. The league and players' union announced on Friday that the decision was made due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The NHLPA and the NHL remain committed to maintaining and growing our international presence," a joint statement read. "We hope that our fans overseas understand the need to postpone the 2020 games, but we look forward to being back with them in 2021." Games impacted include the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators in the 2020-21 season opener in Prague, Czech Republic. The teams were scheduled to hold training camp overseas -- in Germany and Switzerland, respectively -- with exhibition games against local clubs.

The Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets are also impacted, as they were scheduled for two games in Helsinki, Finland. "We are disappointed by the postponement of our trip to Finland, but look forward to having the opportunity to play in front of Finland's passionate hockey fans in the future," Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen, who was born in Finland, said in a statement.

A resumption of the 2019-20 season is being considered by the NHL but uncertainty will also impact the 2020-21 season. Commissioner Gary Bettman said at the end of April that starting the 2020-21 season as late as December is one option being weighed. The NHL has been on hiatus with other pro sports leagues since March 12.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

48 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka

With 48 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Karnataka today, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state surged to 753. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 753 out of which 346 are active cases. 376 persons wer...

Coronavirus: Prayers resume in mosques of low risk Iranian cities

Irans semi-official Tasnim news agency says Friday prayers are resuming in mosques in 146 cities with minimal risk conditions for spreading the coronavirus after being banned for more than two months. The report said prayer gatherings will ...

SKorea to push back reopening of schools if coronavirus cases surge again

South Koreas top infectious disease expert says the country could possibly push back plans to reopen schools if coronavirus infections surge again over the weekend after a weeks-long decline. Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers ...

With 390 new coronavirus patients, tally of cases in Gujarat rises to 7,403 while death toll rises to 449 with 24 patients dying in 24 hours: health official.

With 390 new coronavirus patients, tally of cases in Gujarat rises to 7,403 while death toll rises to 449 with 24 patients dying in 24 hours health official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020