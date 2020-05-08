Left Menu
Titans president Underwood retires, Nihill promoted

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2020 00:54 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 23:40 IST
Titans president Underwood retires, Nihill promoted

Tennessee Titans president and CEO Steve Underwood retired from his full-time duties Friday after a four-decade relationship with the franchise. Senior vice president of business operations Burke Nihill was promoted to replace Underwood, who will remain with the team as a senior counselor.

"When Steve informed me that he was ready to step away from a full-time role, it was immediately clear to me that Burke was the best choice for the job," controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a release. "Since starting with the club as the General Counsel, Burke has continued to take on additional responsibilities to the point that he has become an invaluable resource and an absolute superstar for our organization. "I have great confidence in him and his leadership, and I know that the future is bright for the team."

Underwood, who turns 69 in October, originally retired in 2011 but returned in March 2015 to serve as interim president and CEO. The interim tag was removed in January 2016. Originally connected to the then-Houston Oilers as a member of the law firm that represented the team, Underwood officially joined the Oilers as general counsel in 1991. He played a large role in the team's relocation to Tennessee after the 1996 season.

"Steve's remarkable 40-year Oilers/Titans career places him among the titans of professional sports executives," Adams Strunk said. "His dedication to our franchise is unmatched and I am glad he will remain with us as a Senior Counselor." It is the second promotion this year for Nihill, who joined the Titans in 2016 as vice president and general counsel. In February, he was promoted to senior VP/business operations and chief legal officer.

