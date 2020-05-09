COVID-19: Sachin Tendulkar provides financial aid to 4000 underprivileged children

As India continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar made a donation to a Mumbai based non-profit organisation to financially aid 4000 underprivileged people, including children. The organisation praised the Master Blaster for his 'generous donation'.

"Thanks @sachin_rtfor proving once again that #sports encourages compassion! Your generous donation towards our #COVID19 fund enables us to financially aid 4000 underprivileged people, including children from @mybmcschools. Our budding sportspersons thank you, Little Master!," the Hi5 Youth Foundation tweeted. The former Indian batsman also gave his best wishes to the team for the commendable work.

"Best wishes to team Hi5 for your efforts in supporting families of daily wage earners," Sachin tweeted while replying to the foundation. Earlier Sachin had donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.

The Maharashtra-born player had an illustrious career in the game, creating several records. Sachin made his debut in Test cricket on November 15, 1989. In the same year on December 18, he played his first ODI match. The legendary cricketer has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs. Along the way, Sachin scored 51 Test centuries, most by any player.

The right-handed batsman represented the country in six World Cups during his career that lasted for 24 years. He was the part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad. (ANI)