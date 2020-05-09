Left Menu
BearDaBeast sets T-Wolves scoring mark in NBA 2K win

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 09:43 IST
Michael "BearDaBeast" Key, the MVP of last season's NBA 2K League Finals, was back in top form Friday for T-Wolves Gaming. BearDaBeast scored a franchise-record 37 points as the T-Wolves downed Bucks Gaming 75-56, then added 30 points as his team completed a two-game sweep with a 71-61 victory. BearDaBeast also averaged 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals on the night.

The Bucks got a total of 58 points from Reginald "Regg" Nash in the two defeats. In other action Friday, Hornets Venom GT downed 76ers GC 2-0, Wizards District Gaming defeated Magic Gaming 2-0, and the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai rallied past Lakers Gaming 2-1 for the first victory of their inaugural season.

Gen.G's Dhwan "ShiftyKaii" White scored 60 points in the middle game of his team's series. Originally scheduled to begin its season March 24, the NBA 2K League postponed play due to the coronavirus pandemic. On April 27, the league announced an initial six-week, online-only schedule, with all 23 teams playing eight total matches from their home markets. Action began Tuesday.

Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings. On Friday, the Hornets cruised to two routs of the 76ers, 85-56 and 73-46.

Xavier "Type" Vescovi came up big for the expansion Hornets in both games, recording 24 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and four steals in the opener, then 22 points, 14 boards, five helpers and eight thefts in the second game. Ethan "Radiant" White had a combined 35 points and 19 assists for the 76ers. The Wizards escaped with a 64-62 win over the Magic in the first game before closing out the series with a 59-51 victory.

Maurice "ReeseDaGod" Delaney topped the Wizards with 23 points in the opener before John "JBM" Mascone led the team with 17 points and nine assists in the clincher. The Magic's Daniel "DT" Tlais just missed a triple-double in the first game, winding up with 21 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists. He had 20 points and 10 boards in the second game.

ShiftyKaii poured in 49 points in Gen.G's decisive third game, leading the expansion team to a 73-70 victory. Wady "Tactuk" Tactuk had 22 points and 20 rebounds for the Lakers in the final game. The Lakers won 52-51 in the opener behind 30 points from Sten "SAV" Valge-Saar, overcoming 23 points and nine assists from ShiftyKaii. The next game, an 88-62 Tigers romp, was all about ShiftyKaii's huge effort. SAV had 33 points in the second-game defeat.

Week 2 of the regular season will tip off Tuesday with four matches: --Cavs Legion GC vs. Bucks Gaming

--Raptors Uprising GC vs. Grizz Gaming --Wizards District Gaming vs. Heat Check Gaming

--Blazer5 Gaming vs. Pacers Gaming NBA 2K League standings

T1. Hornets Venom GT, 2-0 T1. Mavs Gaming, 2-0

T1. Raptors Uprising GC, 2-0 T1. Warriors Gaming Squad, 2-0

T5. Cavs Legion GC, 1-1 T5. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 1-1

T5. Hawks Talon GC, 1-1 T5. Kings Guard Gaming, 1-1

T5. Magic Gaming, 1-1 T5. Pacers Gaming, 1-1

T5. T-Wolves Gaming, 1-1 T5. Wizards District Gaming, 1-1

T5. Blazer5 Gaming, 0-0 T5. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-0

T5. Grizz Gaming, 0-0 T5. Jazz Gaming, 0-0

T5. Knicks Gaming, 0-0 T5. NetsGC, 0-0

T5. Pistons GT, 0-0 T20. Lakers Gaming, 0-2

T20. 76ers GC, 0-2 T20. Bucks Gaming, 0-2

T20. Heat Check Gaming, 0-2 --Field Level Media

