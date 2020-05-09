Left Menu
Development News Edition

Faf du Plessis, Siya Kolisi unite to donate food amid coronavirus crisis

As the world continues to grapple with coronavirus pandemic, former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis and South Africa rugby captain Siya Kolisi donated food to the community street feeding scheme here in Bonteheuwel.

ANI | Bonteheuwel | Updated: 09-05-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 12:59 IST
Faf du Plessis, Siya Kolisi unite to donate food amid coronavirus crisis
former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis. Image Credit: ANI

As the world continues to grapple with coronavirus pandemic, former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis and South Africa rugby captain Siya Kolisi donated food to the community street feeding scheme here in Bonteheuwel. Du Plessis who has played 65 Test and 143 ODIs hailed the 'amazing work' done by the Kolisi Foundation.

"This post is not about us @siya_kolisi_the_bear but I want to honour you and @rachel_kolisi and the @kolisi_foundation for the amazing work you guys do out to help people," Du Plessis wrote on Instagram "Thank you for helping us in a big way yesterday so that we can keep doing our part to help people in need and spread some love during this time," he added.

For South Africa, Du Plessis won 18 of his 36 Tests as captain since taking over from AB de Villiers in 2016. The 35-year-old cricketer has amassed 3901 and 5507 runs in Test and ODIs respectively The right-handed batsman had led the South African side in the 2019 World Cup where the team failed to make it to the semi-finals. Under his leadership, the Proteas also had to face Test series losses against India and England. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan: Covid-19 positive doctor exposes country's preparedness to tackle pandemic

A female doctor posted at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Pims Mother and Child Hospital MCH, who was tested Covid-19 positive, has exposed Pakistans mismanagement in handling the patients affected with the deadly virus. Identified h...

Britney Spears thanks fans with radically different new cover for 2016's 'Glory'

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears thanked fans for rallying to get her 2016 album Glory back to the top of the iTunes album download rankings. As a gesture of gratitude, she released a never-seen-before cover art on Friday, acknowle...

Study suggests sleep disturbances among infants may lead to altered brain development

Novel research has found that sleep problems in a babys first 12 months may not only precede an autism diagnosis but also may be associated with altered growth trajectory in a key part of the brain, the hippocampus. In the study published i...

'Loss of pleasure' in teen sleep may affect mental health: Study

A global study conducted on more than 350,000 teens shows that the lack of sleep can affect mental health, causing anhedonia or loss of pleasure, anxiety, anger and significantly increasing the risk of depression. The results just published...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020