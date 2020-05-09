Left Menu
Megan Schutt ready for women's cricket to feel impact of coronavirus

Australia's spearhead Megan Schutt has said that she is willing to play less cricket this season if it helps the game to come out from the financial uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia pacer Megan Schutt (Photo/T20 World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia's spearhead Megan Schutt has said that she is willing to play less cricket this season if it helps the game to come out from the financial uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic. The prospect of shorter domestic tournaments for women's and men's players has been suggested as a way of cost-cutting.

Tournaments such as the Marsh Sheffield Shield, the Rebel Women's Big Bash League, and the men's and women's domestic one-day tournaments don't garner as much direct revenue as international matches do, but they still require funding in order to be staged. "There's obviously going to be reductions somewhere, there kind of has to be. As long as we're not taking too big a hit, women specifically, I'm OK with it. It's about finding a balance in terms of how we can get cricket going again on the national scene and the international scene," cricket.com.au quoted Schutt as saying.

"Cricket around the globe is going to be affected by this and I have no doubt that women's cricket is also going to suffer. Whatever kind of season they can muster together, I'm going to be happy enough with," she added. The right-handed bowler in 59 ODIs and 67 T20I has bagged 87 and 89 wickets respectively.

In the longest format of the game, Schutt has picked nine wickets in four matches for Australia. (ANI)

