Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will go for quarantine in Australia only if fate of T20 WC is unclear: BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal has said that the Indian Test squad would only go for quarantine in Australia if the fate of the T20 World Cup is unclear.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 17:01 IST
Will go for quarantine in Australia only if fate of T20 WC is unclear: BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal has said that the Indian Test squad would only go for quarantine in Australia if the fate of the T20 World Cup is unclear. "T20 World Cup is happening before the Test series. We will need confirmation from the Cricket Australia regarding T20 World Cup. We will look into that when the scenario presents itself. BCCI and Cricket Australia are communicating. We will go for quarantine if it's unclear that the T20 World Cup is not happening," Dhumal told ANI on Saturday.

"The situation is unclear as of now. So there is no definite answer about the quarantine thing," he added. Currently, all sporting actions across the world have come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. There is wild speculation regarding the T20 World Cup and India-Australia Test series.

Australia is slated to host T20 World Cup in October-November this year and after that, the country will play against India in a four-match Test series. There have been some media reports saying that the Indian side may be asked to go in for quarantine before the Test series against Australia and it is also being said that both sides may face each other at just one venue.

Dhumal also said that in his opinion, the Indian team should go for a camp for three-four days once the lockdown restrictions are lifted. "Right now, the situation is just to wait and watch. After this long break, I believe they should go for a camp for three to four days. Our team is working on that. There are restrictions right now. We have to look into all that," said Dhumal.

When India last toured Australia, the side managed to win their first Test series Down Under. However, Australia was without their star batters -- David Warner and Steve Smith. On Friday, opening batsman Rohit Sharma also said that he wishes that BCCI and Cricket Australia manage something to go ahead with the Test series later this year.

He was having an Instagram live chat with Australia opener David Warner and both of them said that it would be good to start cricket again with India-Australia series. India was slated to play three ODIs against South Africa, but the first match of the series was abandoned due to rain. After that, the rest two ODIs were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia played an ODI against the Kiwis in March. After the first ODI, the series between Australia and New Zealand was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Active COVID-19 cases rise to 1,800 in UP; Recovery rate 43 per cent: Official

The number of active cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh went up to 1,800 on Saturday, while nearly 1,400 people have been discharged so far, a senior official said. Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said the national recover...

I am healthy, not suffering from any disease, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said he is totally healthy and not suffering from any ailment, dispelling rumours about his health on the social media. In a signed statement, the home minister said in the last couple of days rumou...

13 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir; number of cases rises to 836: Officials.

13 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir number of cases rises to 836 Officials....

62-yr-old becomes second COVID-19 fatality in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

A 62-year-old man died due to coronavirus in Noida, becoming the second COVID-19 fatality in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar district, officials said on Saturday. The resident of Sector 66 was among the two people who tested positive for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020