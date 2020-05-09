Lyon soccer teams test negative for coronavirus

Lyon soccer teams test negative for coronavirusPTI | Paris | Updated: 09-05-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 17:15 IST
The president of the French soccer club Lyon says players in the men's and women's teams all tested negative for the coronavirus. The squads were tested by club doctors at Lyon's training center and "there were no positive cases," Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas told the regional newspaper Le Progrès.
The men's French league was canceled with 10 rounds of matches remaining amid coronavirus concerns, with Paris Saint-Germain declared champion and Lyon finishing outside the European places in seventh. Aulas had argued fervently for it to be completed in late August with a playoff system, but with PSG staying the champion given its large lead before play was stopped.
Lyon's women's team reached the French Cup semifinals before women's matches were canceled.
