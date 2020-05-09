Left Menu
Hockey India employees asked to check status on Aarogyasetu App before leaving for work

Updated: 09-05-2020 19:27 IST
Hockey India employees asked to check status on Aarogyasetu App before leaving for work

Hockey India employees will have to review their health status on 'Aarogyasetu' App before starting for office and they can travel only if their status is 'safe' or 'low risk', according to an advisory issued by the sports body. The Hockey India advisory outlined the preventive measures which all its employees need to be follow at office to contain the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

The highly-contagious disease has so far claimed nearly 2000 lives and infected over 59,000 in the country, forcing the government to enforce a lockdown till May 17. "With reference to the directive issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel & Training, Government of India ... All the staff members should download 'Aarogyasetu' App on their mobile phones immediately," the advisory said.

"Before starting for office, they must review their status on 'Aarogyasetu' and commute only when the app shows 'safe' or 'low risk' status. "The staff members are advised that in case the App shows a message that he/she has a 'moderate' or 'high risk' calculated on the basis of Bluetooth proximity ("recent contact with infected person"), he/she should not come to office and self isolate for 14 days or ll the status become 'safe' or 'low risk'." Hockey India said the recommendations are based on the premise of the a few principles.

"Principle of Precaution: Everyone must take the responsibility of own personal protection. Principle of Solidarity: Everyone is Responsible and can protect themselves, family and colleagues." The advisory also outlines preventive measures that employees need to follow while travelling to office, on arrival, seating, meeting at office, for visitors, for servicing refreshments, cleaning and sanitization of workplace and washroom, usage of washrooms, leaving from office, besides a general do's and don'ts..

