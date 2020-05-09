Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sad that our PM didn't condole death of PK, Chuni: Subhas Bhowmick

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-05-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 21:37 IST
Sad that our PM didn't condole death of PK, Chuni: Subhas Bhowmick
East Bengal brought together some of the Indian great footballers including Bhaichung Bhutia, Shyam Thapa, Arun Ghosh, Bhowmick among others in a virtual condolence meeting on Facebook. Image Credit: ANI

Former India forward and renowned coach Subhas Bhowmick on Saturday rued that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not send any condolence message on the death of football greats PK Banerjee and Chuni Goswami. East Bengal brought together some of the Indian great footballers including Bhaichung Bhutia, Shyam Thapa, Arun Ghosh, Bhowmick among others in a virtual condolence meeting on Facebook.

Banerjee had died on March 20 after a prolonged illness while Goswami succumbed to cardiac arrest on April 30. "Our country's Prime Minister did not even have one second to spare for these two greats of Indian football. He could not even post a tweet or send a message," Bhowmick lamented.

"I'm not sure whether he knows or not, our National anthems are being played outside India so many times and these two have played a big role in them." Banerjee had scored in India's 2-1 triumph over South Korea in front of an overtly partisan crowd in Jakarta to win the Asian Games 1962 gold medal, a team captained by Chuni Goswami. With the nationwide lockdown in place to fight the spread of COVID-19, the first condolence meeting held on a virtual platform.

"My whole football life is indebted to 'Pradip da'. My parents brought me to this world and he showed me the way," Bhowmick said in his glowing tribute to Banerjee. It was Banerjee who gave a second lease of life to Bhowmick as he went on to become an East Bengal legend after he was dumped by Mohun Bagan in 1972.

Bhowmick also hailed Goswami, saying he could easily be one of the greatest sportspeople of the country. "I've seen him play hockey and tennis with equal flair. If he could devote more time he could have played Davis Cup," he said about Goswami who also played two Ranji Trophy finals for Bengal and captained in one of them.

"I feel fortunate to have played against both of them in 1967-68 when I was playing for Sporting Union." Former India captain Bhutia also remembered the duo fondly and singled out the epic 4-1 win for East Bengal in the 1997 Federation Cup semifinals in front of a record turn out of 1 lakh 20 thousand which remains the stuff of footballing folklore. "These are the two personalities with whom everybody connects in Indian football. I've a lot of memories associated with them. I really learnt a lot from him. The way he soaked up all the pressure before the 'Diamond' match (of 1997)." "'Pradip da' was always very, very charming and happy. He always made players and anybody around him happy with past memories and stories.

"I had very less interaction with Chuni Goswami as he was never part of coaching. He always carried himself very well, dressed neatly. They were part of the golden generation of the Indian football," Bhutia concluded. Best remembered for his back volley in 1978, Shyam Thapa also paid rich tribute to the duo.

"I've become Shyam Thapa only because of Pradip da's coaching. His motivational talks spurred not only me but everyone in the team. "They were among the best players from Asia. It's sad that they died within just two months. It's a big loss for Indian football." The meeting was also joined by Banerjee's daughter Paula, West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas.

The meeting was organised by East Bengal club and was streamed on Xtra Time Facebook page and was moderated by Jayanta Chakravarty...

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

The Matrix 4 cast revealed, Lana Wachowski with Aleksandar Hemon & David Mitchell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress names Rajesh Rathod for Maharashtra Legislative Council elections

Rajesh Rathod has been named as the Congress candidate for the biennial election to the Legislative Council of Maharashtra. Congress president Sonia Gandhi, has approved the candidature of Rajesh Rathod asCongress candidate for the ensuing ...

Umtiti suffers calf knock in second Barca training session

France defender Samuel Umtiti has picked up a calf injury in just the second session since Barcelona returned to training from the coronavirus quarantine, the Spanish champions announced on Saturday. Barca said that Umtiti picked up an inju...

World Archery releases new qualification procedure for Tokyo Olympics

The World Archery on Saturday released a new qualification procedure for the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. The final qualification tournament is delayed until summer 2021 and is planned to take place as a separate tournament alo...

Facilitated return of thousands of stranded people, says Bengal govt

The West Bengal government on Saturday said it had brought back around 6,000 residents stranded outside the state and ensured the safe return of people of other states stuck here due to the lockdown, virtually refuting the claims of non-coo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020