Hockey India asks employees to check health status on AarogyaSetu app before leaving for work

The Hockey India (HI) issued an advisory on Saturday, asking its employees to review their health status on 'AarogyaSetu' app before and commute only when the app shows 'safe' or 'low risk' status.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 21:48 IST
Hockey India logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Hockey India (HI) issued an advisory on Saturday, asking its employees to review their health status on 'AarogyaSetu' app before and commute only when the app shows 'safe' or 'low risk' status.The advisory states the preventive measures for all its workforce to follow at the office to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. "With reference to the directive issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel & Training, Government of India ... All the staff members should download 'AarogyaSetu' app on their mobile phones immediately," reads the advisory.

"The staff members are advised that in case the App shows a message that he/she has a 'moderate' or 'high risk' calculated on the basis of Bluetooth proximity ("recent contact with infected person"), he/she should not come to office and self isolate for 14 days or till the status become 'safe' or 'low risk'," adds the advisory. Hockey India has said the recommendations are based on the premise of a few principles.

"Principle of Precaution: Everyone must take responsibility for their own personal protection. Principle of Solidarity: Everyone is Responsible and can protect themselves, family and colleagues," it reads. The advisory also outlines preventive measures that employees need to follow while travelling to the office, on arrival, seating, meeting at the office, for visitors, for servicing refreshments, cleaning and sanitisation of workplace and washroom, usage of washrooms, leaving from office, besides a general do's and don'ts.

Meanwhile, with 3,320 coronavirus cases and 95 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 cases rose to 59,662 on Saturday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases in the country now stand at 39,834 while the number of cured/discharged/migrated stands at 17,847. The country has reported 1,981 deaths so far, added the Ministry. (ANI)

