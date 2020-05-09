Left Menu
Allow Indian players to participate in foreign T20 leagues: Raina, Irfan

09-05-2020
"I wish BCCI plans something with ICC or the franchises that Indian players get to play foreign leagues. At least allow us to play in two different foreign leagues," Raina said during an Instagram Live session. Image Credit: ANI

Sidelined Suresh Raina and former all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday said that BCCI should allow those Indian players to compete in foreign T20 leagues who are not in contention for the national team. "I wish BCCI plans something with ICC or the franchises that Indian players get to play foreign leagues. At least allow us to play in two different foreign leagues," Raina said during an Instagram Live session.

"If we play quality cricket in terms of foreign leagues, then it would be good for us. All international players make a comeback by playing in all those leagues." Irfan, who had initiated the session, also seconded the opinion, saying players who are not in the reckoning should at least be allowed to compete in foreign T20 leagues. "There is a different mindset in different countries. Michael Hussey made his debut at the age of 29 for Australia, an Indian player can never make his debut at the age of 30. I think as long as you are fit, you should be available to play for your country," said Irfan, who had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in January this year.

"I would suggest that all those players who are 30 years old and they are not on your radar to play international matches, you should allow them to play in foreign leagues." The BCCI does not allow Indian players to play in overseas leagues unless they have formally announced their retirement. Last year, veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was handed a No-Objection Certificate to participate in the Global T20 Canada by BCCI, making him the only Indian cricketer to play in a foreign league.

