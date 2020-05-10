Sport-On this day... May 11

ON THIS DAY -- May 11 May 11, 1991

SOCCER - Arsenal manager George Graham celebrates with his players after they clinched their second League Championship in three years, finishing above holders Liverpool. Graham, who had his captain Tony Adams jailed for drink-driving offenses and his team penalized two points for a mass pitch brawl at Manchester United, praised his side for their spirit in the face of adversity.

"Sometimes we could play more attacking football with more flair, but to win championships you have got to have a lot more than flair. We've got those qualities in abundance," Graham, whose side lost only one game all season, said. May 11, 1994

SOCCER - Inter Milan striker Dennis Bergkamp holds aloft the UEFA Cup following his team's 1-0 victory over Austria's Casino Salzburg in the second leg of the final at Milan's San Siro. Inter, who won the first leg by the same scoreline thanks to a Nicola Berti goal, sealed a 2-0 aggregate win over surprise finalists Salzburg when Wim Jonk struck in the 62nd minute.

Bergkamp was the top-scorer in the competition with eight goals, alongside Germany's Edgar Schmitt. May 11, 1996

SOCCER - Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson lifts the English FA Cup trophy following his team's 1-0 win over bitter rivals Liverpool in the final at London's Wembley Stadium. Frenchman Eric Cantona, United's top-scorer that season with 19 goals, sealed his team's ninth title in the competition with the winner in the 85th minute.

United also won the Premier League to become the first English team to twice win the league and FA Cup double. May 11, 2002

ICE HOCKEY - The Slovakian team links arms while singing the national anthem as dejected Russian players stand by, after the final at the IIHF World Ice Hockey Championships in Gothenburg's Scandinavium arena. Peter Bondra scored the winning goal for Slovakia with less than two minutes remaining in the final to secure a 4-3 win and his team's first gold medal in the competition.

May 11, 2006 SOCCER - Inter Milan's Luis Figo kisses the Italian Cup trophy as teammates Kily Gonzalez, Sebastian Veron, and Julio Cesar celebrate following a 3-1 second-leg victory that gave them a 4-2 aggregate win over AS Roma.

The team finished third in the league but were later awarded the 2005-06 title after Juventus were stripped of it following a match-fixing scandal. Roma gained revenge the following year with a 7-4 aggregate win in the final, including a 6-2 hammering in the first leg, denying Inter a second successive league and cup double.

May 11, 2006 GOLF - Australian golfer Greg Norman watches the progress of an imaginary golf ball from the back of a luxury yacht on Sydney Harbour. Twice major winner Norman was promoting the Australian Open championship scheduled for Nov. 13-19 that year.

John Senden clinched the championship at Royal Sydney with a final round of seven-under-par 65 for a 72-hole total of eight-under 280. Five-times winner Norman signed off with a 74 and a share of 26th place. May 11, 2008

FORMULA ONE - Force India's Giancarlo Fisichella of Italy slams his car into the Williams of Japan's Kazuki Nakajima at the first corner after the start of the Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul. Both drivers did not finish the race. Ferrari's Felipe Massa won the race from pole position for the third year in a row, finishing 3.7 seconds ahead of McLaren driver Lewis Hamilton. It was the Brazilian's seventh Formula One win and his second success in five races that season.

May 11, 2008 SOCCER - Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani hold the Premier League trophy following their 2-0 victory over Wigan Athletic in the final match of the campaign.

The victory was secured thanks to Ronaldo's 33rd-minute penalty -- his 31st league goal of the season -- and a late strike from Ryan Giggs. Portugal winger Ronaldo, who top-scored with 42 goals in all competitions that season, also helped United capture their third European Cup crown later that month following a penalty shootout win over Chelsea in the final in Moscow.

May 11, 2013 VOLLEYBALL - Britain's Prince Harry hits the ball to former U.S. Olympic beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor during a game of 'sitting volleyball' with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Prince Harry was opening the 2013 edition of the Warrior Games, a multi-sport event for wounded, injured or ill service personnel or veterans, on the third day of his U.S. tour. May 11, 2019

RUGBY - Saracens celebrate with the European Champions Cup trophy following their victory over Leinster Rugby in the title clash at St James' Park, Newcastle. Saracens have crowned champions of Europe for the third time in four years as they surged back from 10-0 down to overwhelm the holders 20-10 in a ferocious final.

Both sides defended stoutly in a brutal third quarter but Saracens took advantage of a yellow card for Scott Fardy as an Owen Farrell penalty and a try by Billy Vunipola settled it.