Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutee distributes 1000 food packets in her village amid lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 17:27 IST
Dutee distributes 1000 food packets in her village amid lockdown

Contributing in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, top Indian sprinter Dutee Chand drove down nearly 70 km from Bhubaneswar to her village to distribute food packets. Dutee took special passes from the authorities in the state capital and took her Mahindra XUV, donated to him Anand Mahindra in 2016, to her village Chaka Goopalpur in Jajpur district of Odisha. "This lockdown has hit hard the people in my village and I just wanted to help them in whatever small way I could. So, I took special passes and reached my village on Friday. I distributed food packets to around 1000 people," Dutee, who has now returned to Bhubaneswar, told PTI.

"My family and I had informed the villagers about my visit. People came to my house and I distributed food packets." The 24-year-old Dutee is now at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, where she had pursued Business Administration degree. The athletics track there has been named after her.

"I am planning to go back again and distribute food to the villagers. We have around 5000 people in the village and next time I will take 2000 food packets," she said. "I approached KIIT founder (and BJD Member of Parliament) Achyuta Samanta for help. I spent Rs 50,000 from my pocket and the rest was arranged by him," she said.

Dutee is yet to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics and the qualification process has been suspended by World Athletics till the end of the year. She had travelled to Patiala in March to try and qualify for the Olympics in the Indian Grand Prix Series but the worsening health crisis had led to the suspension of athletics calendar. She said the smiling faces of her villagers and the thought of making a small contribution on her part has lessened the anxiety of an athlete yet to qualify for the Olympics. "Naturally, it would have been better had I qualified for Olympics by now, it is not easy. But I feel better when I see those smiling faces. The older people among the villagers gave me blessings to bring a medal in the Olympics.

"It is not about the money but the satisfaction that I could do something for the society and for my village where I grew up. My parents are also happy with what I am doing." The Athletics Federation of India is planning to start the season in September and Dutee said she will take part in competitions at the first opportunity. The national events this year will not be Olympic qualifiers, though. "I am inside the KIIT campus and there is a track inside the campus, so I am using it. But I am not doing training full steam, it is much lesser than the usual training ahead of competitions. "There is no competition ahead, so I just want to keep myself fit and be ready for an event which may come up. It will help me to be ready, I will not have to start from the scratch once the competitions begin," she concluded.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

General patients facing difficulties at Dharamshala Zonal Hospital: Cong leader

Congress leader Sudhir Sharma on Sunday alleged that general patients at Dharamshala Zonal Hospital were facing difficulties after it was identified as a medical facility for COVID-19 casesSharma said it is very important to make the necess...

INTERVIEW-Cricket-Players must play, crowd or no crowd - Pietersen

The resumption of sport will lift morale for people around the world during the COVID-19 crisis and cricketers owe it to fans to play behind closed doors if that hastens the process, former England captain Kevin Pietersen has told Reuters.T...

All COVID-19 hospitals to send death report to Delhi government through email by 5 pm everyday: Order.

All COVID-19 hospitals to send death report to Delhi government through email by 5 pm everyday Order....

Kejriwal says COVID-19 deaths 'very less' but 75pc cases asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said 75 per cent of COVID-19 cases in the city are asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms, and asserted that the number of serious patients and deaths caused by the infection is less. The number...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020