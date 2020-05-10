Left Menu
KL Rahul reveals favourite cricketing memory with Dhoni

India wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul on Sunday revealed his favourite memory with former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

India wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul . Image Credit: ANI

India wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul on Sunday revealed his favourite memory with former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. During a question and answer session, when a Twitter user asked Rahul to share his favourite memory with Dhoni, he wrote: "I think our partnership in the game vs the West Indies in Miami."

In the first T20I of the two-match series against West Indies at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida, while chasing 246, Rahul and Dhoni had a 107-run partnership in just 49 balls for the fourth wicket. The duo failed to put the side over the line and lost the match by a mere margin of one run. In a thrilling encounter, the Men in Blue were required the eight runs to win the match in the 20th over.

In the last ball of the clash, India needed two-run to win but Dwayne Bravo sent Dhoni back to the pavilion and handed his side a one-run victory. Dhoni played a knock of 43 runs off 25 balls while Rahul remained unbeaten on 110 runs in 51 balls including five sixes and 12 boundaries. In another question, when netizen asked Rahul how did he cope up with mental pressure when he goes through a tough phase, he replied: "Each challenge is different and there is no one set pattern to come out of tough times. For me, it's been about going through the tough phases and keeping things simple. It's also about having a mindset that I can overcome any difficulty which comes my way and focussing on myself."

As all sporting events across the world have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rahul is enjoying some time away from cricket. He was phenomenal with the bat in the limited-overs series against Australia and New Zealand. He has scored one century and four fifty-plus scores in his last ten innings in ODIs and T20Is combined.

Rahul would have been leading the Kings XI Punjab had the IPL commenced from March 29. However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

