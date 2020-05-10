Left Menu
Team Secret reach upper bracket final of Pushka League

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 23:33 IST
Team Secret reach upper bracket final of Pushka League
Image Credit: Flickr

Team Secret reached the upper bracket final of the WePlay! Pushka League on Sunday with a 2-0 win against Team Liquid. With victories in 31 and 32 minutes, Team Secret advanced to battle VP.Prodigy on Monday for a berth in the grand final.

VP.Prodigy secured their spot in the upper bracket final with a 2-0 win Saturday over Ninjas in Pyjamas. NiP followed that up with a 2-0 loss Sunday to Virtus.pro in a second-round match in the lower bracket. Virtus.pro won in 48 and 22 minutes, respectively, to eliminate NiP in fifth-sixth place.

In a first-round match Sunday in the lower bracket, Alliance swept Natus Vincere in 43 and 34 minutes. Na'Vi were eliminated in seventh-eighth place, while Alliance will face Team Liquid on Monday with the winner moving on to meet Virtus.pro in the third round of the lower bracket. All playoff matches in the $250,000 Dota 2 event will be best-of-three aside from the best-of-five grand final on Tuesday. The champion will receive $70,000, and the runner-up will earn $45,000.

Pushka League prize pool: 1. $70,000 -- TBD

2. $45,000 -- TBD 3. $30,000 -- TBD

4. $20,000 -- TBD 5-6. $12,500 -- Ninjas in Pyjamas, TBD

7-8. $10,000 -- HellRaisers, Natus Vincere 9-10. $7,000 -- OG, FlyToMoon

11-12. $5,000 -- Team Nigma, Team Spirit 13-14. $3,000 -- OG Seed, B8

--Field Level Media

