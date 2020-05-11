Patriots owner Kraft auctions off SB LI ring for charity

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced Sunday that he is putting up his Super Bowl LI ring for charity to support the All-In Challenge, an effort hoping to raise tens of millions of dollars to help feed those in need. The auction opened at $75,000 after his announcement and received an initial bid. The winner will also win a chance to meet Kraft at Gillette Stadium and be flown in for the meeting on the team's private plane if outside of driving distance.

Super Bowl LI saw the Patriots rally from a 28-3 deficit on Feb. 5, 2017 to defeat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28 in OT. "And I thought about what is going on at this time, and wanted to give something of extreme value in support of our health-care workers," Kraft said in a video posted on social media. "So I thought it would be good to give this ring, our fifth Super Bowl win, because it showed how we came back."

The All-In Challenge, created by Fanatics founder and Kraft friend Michael Rubin, claims to be the largest digital fundraiser in history. The challenge claimed to have raised $38 million as of early Sunday evening. "I want to give this ring to someone who will worthy enough to bid it up, so we can get meals to all these people who are hurting badly at this time," Kraft said.

The auction will last 11 days. --Field Level Media