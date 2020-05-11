Atlanta United downs Toronto FC to reach eMLS semifinals

Virtual Josef Martinez provided a pretty good impression of the MLS star by scoring in the 84th minute to give Atlanta United a 3-2 aggregate win over Toronto FC on Sunday and a spot in next week's semifinals of the eMLS Tournament Special. Atlanta United faces New York City FC in the semifinal clash on May 17. Los Angeles FC and Sporting Kansas City will square off in the other semifinal.

The two semifinal winners will clash in the championship game later that day. "I'm very happy," Atlanta United eMLS player Paulo Neto said afterward on FS1. "I'm really confident about the semifinals."

Atlanta United's Franco Escobar battled Toronto FC's Marky Delgado to a 1-1 tie before Neto outscored Philip 'PhilB94' Balkhe 2-1 for the victory. Earlier, the Five Stripes rolled to a 4-0 aggregate victory over Orlando City.

Escobar outdueled Nani 2-0 before Neto defeated Abe 'FIFA Abe' Valbuena by the same score to eliminate Orlando City. Toronto FC also won its first match by a 4-0 aggregate as they knocked off the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Delgado dominated his match against Vancouver's Erik Godoy by a 3-0 score. 'PhilB94' finished off the triumph with a 1-0 win over Alex 'exraa' Gonzalez-Aldana.

2020 eMLS Tournament Special scores/schedule: Week 1 scores

Chicago Fire FC 3, FC Cincinnati 1 FC Cincinnati 2, Chicago Fire FC 0

Chicago Fire FC 1, FC Cincinnati 0 (Chicago Fire FC advance on golden goal)

LAFC 1, LA Galaxy 0 LAFC 3, LA Galaxy 1

(LAFC advance 4-1 on aggregate) LAFC 4, Chicago Fire FC 0

LAFC 2, Chicago Fire FC 1 (LAFC advance 6-1 on aggregate)

Week 2 scores Sporting KC 4, Minnesota United 0

Sporting KC 2, Minnesota United 0 (Sporting KC advance 6-0 on aggregate)

D.C. United 2, New England Revolution 1 D.C. United 0, New England Revolution 0

(D.C. United advance 2-1 on aggregate) Sporting KC 2, D.C. United 0

Sporting KC 3, D.C. United 0 (Sporting KC advance 5-0 on aggregate)

Week 3 scores May 3

New York City FC 3, New York Red Bulls 0 New York City FC 2, New York Red Bulls 1

(NYCFC advance 5-1 on aggregate) FC Dallas 0, Houston Dynamo 0

FC Dallas 0, Houston Dynamo 0 FC Dallas 1, Houston Dynamo 0

(FC Dallas advance on golden goal) New York City FC 0, New York Red Bulls 0

New York City FC 0, New York Red Bulls 0 New York City FC 1, New York Red Bulls 0

(NYCFC advance on golden goal) Week 4 schedule

Toronto FC 3, Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Toronto FC 1, Vancouver Whitecaps 0

(Toronto FC advance 4-0 on aggregate) Atlanta United 2, Orlando City SC 0

Atlanta United 2, Orlando City SC 0 (Atlanta United advance 4-0 on aggregate)

Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 1

(Atlanta United advance 3-2 on aggregate) Semifinals & championship schedule

May 17 Los Angeles FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

New York City FC vs. Atlanta United * Winners play one another in championship match

--Field Level Media