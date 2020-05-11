Left Menu
Development News Edition

Atlanta United downs Toronto FC to reach eMLS semifinals

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2020 08:14 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 08:14 IST
Atlanta United downs Toronto FC to reach eMLS semifinals

Virtual Josef Martinez provided a pretty good impression of the MLS star by scoring in the 84th minute to give Atlanta United a 3-2 aggregate win over Toronto FC on Sunday and a spot in next week's semifinals of the eMLS Tournament Special. Atlanta United faces New York City FC in the semifinal clash on May 17. Los Angeles FC and Sporting Kansas City will square off in the other semifinal.

The two semifinal winners will clash in the championship game later that day. "I'm very happy," Atlanta United eMLS player Paulo Neto said afterward on FS1. "I'm really confident about the semifinals."

Atlanta United's Franco Escobar battled Toronto FC's Marky Delgado to a 1-1 tie before Neto outscored Philip 'PhilB94' Balkhe 2-1 for the victory. Earlier, the Five Stripes rolled to a 4-0 aggregate victory over Orlando City.

Escobar outdueled Nani 2-0 before Neto defeated Abe 'FIFA Abe' Valbuena by the same score to eliminate Orlando City. Toronto FC also won its first match by a 4-0 aggregate as they knocked off the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Delgado dominated his match against Vancouver's Erik Godoy by a 3-0 score. 'PhilB94' finished off the triumph with a 1-0 win over Alex 'exraa' Gonzalez-Aldana.

2020 eMLS Tournament Special scores/schedule: Week 1 scores

Chicago Fire FC 3, FC Cincinnati 1 FC Cincinnati 2, Chicago Fire FC 0

Chicago Fire FC 1, FC Cincinnati 0 (Chicago Fire FC advance on golden goal)

LAFC 1, LA Galaxy 0 LAFC 3, LA Galaxy 1

(LAFC advance 4-1 on aggregate) LAFC 4, Chicago Fire FC 0

LAFC 2, Chicago Fire FC 1 (LAFC advance 6-1 on aggregate)

Week 2 scores Sporting KC 4, Minnesota United 0

Sporting KC 2, Minnesota United 0 (Sporting KC advance 6-0 on aggregate)

D.C. United 2, New England Revolution 1 D.C. United 0, New England Revolution 0

(D.C. United advance 2-1 on aggregate) Sporting KC 2, D.C. United 0

Sporting KC 3, D.C. United 0 (Sporting KC advance 5-0 on aggregate)

Week 3 scores May 3

New York City FC 3, New York Red Bulls 0 New York City FC 2, New York Red Bulls 1

(NYCFC advance 5-1 on aggregate) FC Dallas 0, Houston Dynamo 0

FC Dallas 0, Houston Dynamo 0 FC Dallas 1, Houston Dynamo 0

(FC Dallas advance on golden goal) New York City FC 0, New York Red Bulls 0

New York City FC 0, New York Red Bulls 0 New York City FC 1, New York Red Bulls 0

(NYCFC advance on golden goal) Week 4 schedule

Toronto FC 3, Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Toronto FC 1, Vancouver Whitecaps 0

(Toronto FC advance 4-0 on aggregate) Atlanta United 2, Orlando City SC 0

Atlanta United 2, Orlando City SC 0 (Atlanta United advance 4-0 on aggregate)

Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 1

(Atlanta United advance 3-2 on aggregate) Semifinals & championship schedule

May 17 Los Angeles FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

New York City FC vs. Atlanta United * Winners play one another in championship match

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

Researchers find AI-supported test could lead to early detection of glaucoma progression

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Global Dream Day inspires every one of us to dream

Inspiring everyone to dream, BUCKiTDREAM has organised the world-first dream event Global Dream Day on May 11. By simply downloading BUCKiTDREAM from the Apple or Google app store, one can create and share dreams - and follow other dreamers...

Soccer-England should replace Neville with former US coach Ellis: Aluko

Jill Ellis, who led the United States to back-to-back Womens World Cup titles, would make the ideal replacement for England head coach Phil Neville when he leaves the job next year, former striker Eniola Aluko has said. England womens head ...

European leagues move at different speeds toward restart

As European leagues prepare to return from the enforced coronavirus break, screening tests are revealing cases in various championships, although, as yet, not calling into question plans to resume playing. Germany still plans to be the firs...

PGF provides over $1.5 million to Māori farming operations 

The Provincial Growth Fund is providing more than 1.5 million to two Whenua Mori farming operations in Northland so under-utilised land can be restored to higher productivity and profitability, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020