Left Menu
Development News Edition

Division threatens Premier League's chances of comeback

PTI | London | Updated: 11-05-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 09:25 IST
Division threatens Premier League's chances of comeback

Warring Premier League clubs will meet on Monday with tensions mounting over the divisive 'Project Restart' plan to finish the season amid the coronavirus crisis. Premier League chiefs hope to return to action in June, but that goal could be scuppered by an internal battle between clubs fiercely protecting their own interests.

The Premier League delayed their latest meeting until after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's address to the nation on Sunday. But, for those clubs and players concerned about the rush to return, Johnson's admission that the virus transmission rate is still too high to significantly ease Britain's lockdown until at least June 1 was hardly reassuring.

Johnson offered no details about the Premier League's short-term future and indicated that, while the general population will be allowed to play sports from Wednesday, they must do so only with those in their own households. And the growing unease about the Premier League's desire to finish their remaining 92 fixtures only increased on Sunday when Brighton admitted a third player in their squad had contracted the virus.

The scheduled return of Germany's Bundesliga from May 16 had raised hopes that the Premier League could follow suit, yet there are stark differences between the health crisis in both countries. Britain's death toll from the pandemic passed 30,000 this week to become the worst hit country in Europe.

By contrast, Germany has registered just over 7,000 deaths. However, German second tier club Dynamo Dresden have put their entire squad and coaching staff into two-week isolation after two players tested positive for the virus.

Also on Sunday, La Liga confirmed five unnamed players have the virus and will go into quarantine. Brighton chief executive Paul Barber has been one of the more vocal critics of the restart scheme and he told the Mail on Sunday: "We have got to be careful that we do not misstep here because if we do, it could ruin lives. It could cost lives. And we cannot afford that." Testing and player welfare remain major hurdles to overcome, with Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell summing up the feelings of worried players when he responded to the positive test at Brighton by tweeting: "We are just people too".

- 'Huge challenge' - ==================== A lack of unity has provoked another complication for the Premier League over the use of neutral venues. League chiefs believe they will only get the government's green light to restart if the number of venues are limited to reduce the medical, police, security and broadcast personnel required.

There are also fears over fans congregating at home stadiums, even though the matches would be played behind closed doors. Leading the resistence to neutral venues are clubs near the bottom of the table and at risk of huge financial losses by dropping out of England's lucrative top-flight.

Brighton had five of their remaining nine games at home, while Aston Villa were due to play six of their last 10 matches at Villa Park. "What we can't accept is a fundamental change to the competition three-quarters of the way through," Barber said.

"That is not fair and there is absolutely nobody who will convince me otherwise." Villa's chief executive Christian Purslow said giving up home advantage "is a massive decision". Seven of the 20 top-flight clubs would need to officially reject neutral venues to stop the plan going ahead, although it has been reported the issue won't be put to a vote on Monday.

The UEFA deadline for restart proposals is May 25 and League Managers Association chief executive Richard Bevan has warned a failure to reach consensus soon could see the season cancelled. Aware of the animosity between clubs, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish conceded it won't be easy to restart in the current climate.

"It may prove beyond us. We have huge challenges in order to get it back to complete the season but we are planning on doing so," Parish told the BBC. "There are no easy answers. We have to work through it as a collective. I think we will come out with a consensus in the end."

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Have taken note of migrants walking on roads, rly tracks with great concern: Govt

The Centre has said it has noted with great concern that migrant workers continue to walk on roads and railway tracks to return to their native places and asked states to ensure that they travel home on the special trains being run for them...

All masks, no fireworks: Shanghai Disneyland in muted reopening after coronavirus closedown

Thousands of visitors streamed into Shanghai Disneyland on Monday for the first time in three months as the Chinese park became the first reopened by Walt Disney Co after the coronavirus pandemic brought the Magic Kingdom to a standstill. W...

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

Money Heist Season 5 aka La casa de papel Season 5 is undeniably of the most anticipated drama TV series fans have been waiting during the time of lockdown. But we need to wait for a few months as Money Heist Season 4 was on air on April 3,...

Slight earthquake rattles Rome awake, no damage known yet

A slight earthquake rattled Romans awake early Monday. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The Italian geological institute gave the temblor a preliminary magnitude of 3.3. It said it struck at 503 a.m. with an epicenter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020