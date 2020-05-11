Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gambhir wants BCCI to play statesman; says India should tour Australia

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:02 IST
Gambhir wants BCCI to play statesman; says India should tour Australia

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels the BCCI should behave like a statesman amid the current crisis and he would have a lot more respect for the richest cricket body if the national team tours Australia later this year. Gambhir was reacting to BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal's statement that if required, the Indian team could go into quarantine upon their arrival Down Under for the scheduled tour in the Australian summer. However, the need for two weeks quarantine will only arise if the preceding T20 World Cup doesn't take place in Australia. "Good on BCCI, fabulous. Good on them. This is a very very positive sign, because I think they are looking at a far bigger picture, that it will change the mood of the entire country as well. "It is not only about winning series in Australia, which is very very important. But it will change the mood of both the countries as well, not only India, but probably for Australia as well,” Gambhir said on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’. India are scheduled to play four Tests Down Under and if the tour doesn't take place, Cricket Australia could lose as much as 300 million Australian dollars.

“And then you have got to be statesman as well, when BCCI, they are probably the richest board and probably the most powerful board in the world, so they need to look at a bigger picture as well and that is what probably they have done. "If India look to tour Australia, I have got a lot of respect then for BCCI…,” added the southpaw. The 38-year-old Gambhir, who played 58 Tests and 147 ODIS, also took a jibe at world body ICC on the recent Test rankings, where Australia dethroned India to be the number one side. India slipped to the third spot. “No, I am not surprised, because I don’t believe in all these rankings, points system, probably the worst was the points system what was there in World Test Championship, you get same points if you win a Test match away from home, that’s ridiculous…,” said Gambhir, who is known for his straight talk. Questioning Australia's rise to the top, Gambhir said the team was particularly pathetic in sub-continent conditions.

"If you have to see from the overall impact point of view, yes India has lost a Test series away from home, they have won in Australia, but they have been the most competitive side, hands down, they won a Test match in South Africa, they won a Test match in England and probably not many other countries have done that. “....Because Australia, I have serious serious doubts, on what front you have you given Australia the number one Test ranking, because they have been pathetic away from home, especially in sub-continent…," signed off Gambhir.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Third Air India repatriation flight with 107 Indians departs from Dhaka

The third flight repatriating 107 Indian nationals from Bangladesh has departed from Dhaka and is scheduled for arrival in Mumbai. The flight departed from Dhaka at 0400 PM.Mumbai awaits 107 Indian citizens who left Dhaka on airindiain flig...

CRPF jawan killed in anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Officials.

CRPF jawan killed in anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district Officials....

Any news about religion-based mapping of COVID-19 is baseless, incorrect and irresponsible: Health ministry.

Any news about religion-based mapping of COVID-19 is baseless, incorrect and irresponsible Health ministry....

China will step up macro-economic policy adjustments amid coronavirus pandemic -Premier

China will step up macro-economic policy adjustments as the countrys development faces unprecedented difficulties and challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday, according to state-owned TV.China will also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020