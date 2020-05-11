Left Menu
Development News Edition

Back from Italy in nick of time, fencer Bhavani does target practice with kitbag

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:04 IST
Back from Italy in nick of time, fencer Bhavani does target practice with kitbag

India's leading fencer C A Bhavani Devi has found a rather interesting way to train amid the ongoing lockdown: she is using her kitbag for target practice to be battle ready. The 26-year old trailblazer has given fencing an identity in India and has won laurels at the international level through her hard work and determination. The Tamil Nadu fencer competes in the sabre category and was training in Italy before the coronavirus pandemic stopped global sporting activity. However, she is not letting the forced break stop her. Back in Chennai before the travel restrictions came into force, she is training at home.

"I am doing basic fitness and fencing work to be ready physically and mentally when things resume. I am doing my basic fitness at our terrace. Using few dumbbell pairs and most of the exercises are own body weight. For fencing, I am doing footwork and target practice using my fencing kitbag," she told PTI. "I am thinking of the positive side of this break...That I have a long time to prepare myself for future competitions and trying to rest and recover better as I had a lot of travel and stayed away from home for long time." Bhavani Devi, who is the first Indian fencer to win gold at an international event and is eyeing to compete at the Olympics, said she was in constant touch with her coach- Italian Nicola Zanotti and does online sessions apart from watching fencing videos online.

"Yes, my coach from Italy does online sessions for maintaining mental well-being during these critical times," she said. The fencer said there were not many cases in Italy before the travel restrictions kicked in and she moved to Belgium for a training camp before returning to India.

"The place where I lived (in Italy) was not having cases then but still I used follow basic precautions like wearing mask, washing hands often and not going to any place other than the training centre. "I used to take care of myself and after discussion with GoSports Foundation I moved to Belgium for a training camp and then it was also cancelled so I came home in time," she added..

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

IAF airlifts 8.3 T of essential chemicals to control Vizag gas leak

On 09 May 20, the Indian Air Force IAF carried out its latest task as part of its humanitarian assistance and disaster relief HADR operations by assisting the state government of Andhra Pradesh in tackling the Vizag gas leak. Based on the r...

I've retired from active sports, but not today: Deepa Malik

Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman to claim a medal in the Paralympic Games, has retired from active sports, a decision she took before becoming the Paralympic Committee of India President earlier this year but revealed only on Monday. The...

Qatar Airways sees slow recovery in travel from pandemic

Global travel demand will take years to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and many business travellers may never return to the skies, the head of Qatar Airways said on Monday.The state-owned airline is one of only a few to have maintain...

Doctors' body urges Centre to reconsider revised COVID-19 discharge policy

An association of doctors in West Bengal has shot off letters to the Union health ministry and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, making a case for a relook at the revised policy for discharge of coronavirus patients and setting up dedicated c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020