Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhoni was an unbiased captain: R P Singh recalls selecting controversy of 2008

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 19:22 IST
Dhoni was an unbiased captain: R P Singh recalls selecting controversy of 2008

"M S Dhoni is what he is because of his unbiased opinions," said former India player R P Singh, recalling a selection controversy in 2008 when the pacer lost his place in the team to Irfan Pathan. A media report in 2008 had claimed that Dhoni wanted R P Singh instead of Pathan for a part of the home ODI series against England. Without acknowledging the claims of the report, the then Indian captain had called the selection meeting leak as "disgusting and disrespectful". Looking back at that incident and his career of 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20s, R P Singh said he had no hard feelings over his axing. "I don't think I was affected by the leak. The England series we are talking about, I didn't get a wicket in Indore. Obviously people think they will get 2 or 3 more chances. But it was not meant to be. Some get 5 chances, some get 10 chances the lucky ones," the 34-year-old, whose last game for India came in 2011, told 'Sports Tak'.

"But many times it has happened to me, whenever my performance dipped, I was directly sent to play domestic cricket. Sometimes, people tend to stay with the team even if their performance dips and get good quality practice. The moment you go to domestic cricket, you won't get that quality competition." He said Dhoni was a fair captain and their friendship never affected the wicketkeeper batsman's decisions for the team. "We (Dhoni and I) had a discussion about where I could improve, what I can do to get better. I know MS Dhoni. Friendship is a different thing, but leading the country is different altogether. At that moment, I think he pushed the ones who he thought were better. I think he pushed people whom he thought would follow the plans better.

"This is why MS Dhoni is MS Dhoni today. His unbiased opinions on cricket and decision making. I didn't play as much as I should have because maybe my speed dipped and my swing dipped. Everything else is secondary. If I had improved then, I would have played more. But I am happy with whatever I achieved." A much younger Dhoni captained the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman. R P Singh said Dhoni got captaincy early in his career for a reason.

"They (senior players) should have seen something different. Today when we see MS Dhoni... he has gone to become a big name and had a massive impact on world cricket. They saw his calmness, his match awareness as a keeper. Batting potential was always there, his keeping was also improving a great deal. "But the most important thing was the balanced temperament, his off the field behaviour. When we talk about the selection (as captain), his match awareness and his ability to take the game forward should have played a big role," he added.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Czechs will not need masks when in open spaces from May 25 - govt

Czechs no longer need to wear face masks in most public spaces starting on May 25, the government decided on Monday, in the latest easing of restrictions it put in place to curb the new coronavirus outbreak. The Czech Republic introduced so...

Paving way for U.S. auto industry, Michigan factories to end coronavirus lockdown

Factories in Michigan can resume production on Monday, enabling North American automakers to bring thousands of idled employees in the state back to work more than six weeks after locking down to help control the spread of the coronavirus. ...

Abu Dhabi's Etihad lays off staff, warns of further cuts - sources

Abu Dhabis Etihad Airways has laid off a large number of employees due to the coronavirus pandemic that has shattered global travel demand, and warned staff to brace for further cuts, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The...

Haryana reports another COVID-19 death, cases rise to 730

Haryana reported one more COVID-19 death on Monday as the total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 730. The death was reported from Faridabad district bordering the national capital, as per state health departments daily bulle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020