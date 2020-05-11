Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Atalanta academy member Rinaldi dies of brain aneurysm

PTI | Milan | Updated: 11-05-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 20:33 IST
Ex-Atalanta academy member Rinaldi dies of brain aneurysm

Serie A club Atalanta paid tribute to former youth team midfielder Andrea Rinaldi who died on Monday after suffering a brain aneurysm. The 19-year-old became ill on Friday while training at his home in Como, in the north of Italy, and passed away in hospital in Varese.

Rinaldi came through Atalanta's youth system after joining the Bergamo club at the age of 13, playing through to the U19 side. He won an U17 Scudetto and Italian SuperCup with the outfit and was on loan this season to fourth-tier Serie D side Legnano, just outside Milan.

"President Antonio Percassi and the entire Atalanta family are deeply moved and feel the pain of Andrea Rinaldi's family and AC Legnano," the team said. "Just as on the pitch you were always the last to surrender, this time too you fought with all your might not to fly away too soon." AFP SSC SSC

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Minor girl set ablaze by two men over family dispute dies in TN; CM assures firm action

A 15-year old girl died on Monday after being set ablaze near here allegedly by two men over long-standing enmity with her family and the duo arrested as the ghastly incident triggered an outrage. As the girl succumbed to burns a day after ...

Japanese baseball targets June return

Professional baseball might resume next month in Japan. No date, however, has been set during the countrys coronavirus-related state of emergency, which remains in effect until May 31.Commissioner Atsushi Saito said Monday none of the leagu...

Rituals upended amid coronavirus pandemic

A man in a full protective suit prepares to remove the body of someone who died at home in one of the Brazilian cities hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. A woman speaks through a closed window to her daughter and grandchild on Mothe...

Clashes break out between members of two groups in West Bengal, 37 detained

Clashes erupted in Telinipara area of West Bengals Hooghly district after members of one community were allegedly addressed as corona by a handful of locals belonging to another group, a senior police officer said on Monday. Bombs were hurl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020