Ex-Atalanta academy member Rinaldi dies of brain aneurysm

Serie A club Atalanta paid tribute to former youth team midfielder Andrea Rinaldi who died on Monday after suffering a brain aneurysm. The 19-year-old became ill on Friday while training at his home in Como, in the north of Italy, and passed away in hospital in Varese.

Rinaldi came through Atalanta's youth system after joining the Bergamo club at the age of 13, playing through to the U19 side. He won an U17 Scudetto and Italian SuperCup with the outfit and was on loan this season to fourth-tier Serie D side Legnano, just outside Milan.

"President Antonio Percassi and the entire Atalanta family are deeply moved and feel the pain of Andrea Rinaldi's family and AC Legnano," the team said. "Just as on the pitch you were always the last to surrender, this time too you fought with all your might not to fly away too soon." AFP SSC SSC