Left Menu
Development News Edition

'I'm back': Mike Tyson hints possible return to boxing ring

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has hinted towards a possible return to the boxing ring as he posted a cryptic message saying 'I'm back' on his social media account.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 10:00 IST
'I'm back': Mike Tyson hints possible return to boxing ring
Mike Tyson (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has hinted towards a possible return to the boxing ring as he posted a cryptic message saying 'I'm back' on his social media account. Tyson uploaded a training video on his Instagram account and concluded by saying "I'm back".

"Anything is possible when you are smart about it. Train Smart. Recover Smarter," Tyson wrote as the caption. In the video, the 53-year-old is going through an intense workout session and the ace boxer displayed ruthless power which made him one of the most memorable boxers.

Before retiring, Tyson had won 50 out of his 58 professional fights before retiring. He had called time on his career after a loss to Kevin McBride in 2005.

If the boxer returns to the ring, then he will join the likes of Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao to come out of retirement for an exhibition match. Tyson has already stated that he is considering coming out of retirement to take part in exhibition matches to raise money for some charity. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

'The Twilight Zone 2' to arrive in June

The second season of The Twilight Zone, hosted and narrated by writer-filmmaker Jordon Peele, will air on June 25, CBS All Access has announced. The show, which is a reboot of the timeless anthology series created by Rod Serling, has Peele ...

German Cup final rescheduled for July 4

The German Cup final, which was due to take place in Berlin on May 23, has been rescheduled for July 4 behind closed doors, it was announced. The German Football Association DFB said the semi-finals will take place on June 9 and 10. Holders...

Young Algerian tennis player wins support with emotional video

Ines Ibbou, a young Algerian tennis player who hit back at Dominic Thiem for saying he did not want to give money to lowly-ranked players, has drawn support from Venus Williams as well as her countrys government. Dear Dominic, Ibbou, who is...

ANALYSIS-Asia's pandemic stimulus may slow the demise of coal

Coal power plant construction will push ahead in Asia despite falling electricity demand and environmental concerns as policymakers prioritise boosting economies crippled by the coronavirus pandemic, analysts say.Fossil fuel demand will plu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020