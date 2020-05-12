Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Vettel to leave Ferrari at end of F1 season

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 12:58 IST
Motor racing-Vettel to leave Ferrari at end of F1 season

Four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the season, the Italian team announced on Tuesday. "This is a decision taken jointly by ourselves and Sebastian, one which both parties feel is for the best," team principal Mattia Binotto said in a statement.

"It was not an easy decision to reach, given Sebastian’s worth as a driver and as a person." Vettel, who joined in 2015 with the dream of emulating boyhood hero Michael Schumacher in winning titles with the sport's oldest and most glamorous team, is out of contract at the end of the year.

Where the 32-year-old German will go now, and indeed whether he will remain in a sport whose delayed season has yet to start due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are the big questions. "The team and I have realised that there is no longer a common desire to stay together beyond the end of this season," Vettel said.

"Financial matters have played no part in this joint decision. That’s not the way I think when it comes to making certain choices and it never will be." "What’s been happening in these past few months has led many of us to reflect on what are our real priorities in life," he added.

Vettel said he would now take time "to reflect on what really matters when it comes to my future". German media, who flagged up the departure on Monday night, reported Vettel had rejected the terms being offered by Ferrari.

Italy's Gazetta dello Sport newspaper recently reported Vettel, who won 14 races with the team and is their third most successful driver, had been offered a one-year extension with a salary reduction. The German, who won his titles with Red Bull, told reporters last month he could have a new deal done before the start of a season delayed by the coronavirus outbreak.

Ferrari had also said the German was their first choice to partner Charles Leclerc. Binotto said there was no one reason that led to the split "apart from the common and amicable belief that the time had come to go our separate ways in order to reach our respective objectives".

Leclerc, who won two races last year and is only 22, has a contract until 2024 and is seen as Ferrari's future and likely first champion since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007. The Monegasque outperformed Vettel last year in his first season at Ferrari, finishing ahead of him overall and taking more points, poles, podiums and wins.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo, at Renault, and McLaren's Spaniard Carlos Sainz have been installed as the leading candidates to take one of the most coveted seats on the grid. Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton has also been linked to Ferrari but has repeatedly indicated he intends to stay with Mercedes.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

30 migrants try to travel from Maha to UP in truck; stopped after 1500-km journey

At least 30 migrant workers managed to travel almost 1,500 km in a truck from Maharashtra by dodging police at multiple checkpoints in the route by covering the trailer under a large plastic sheet, police said here. But they ran out of luck...

Total of 542 Shramik Special trains operationalized till 12 May

Subsequent to the Ministry of Home Affairs order regarding movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains,Indian Railways had decided to operate Shramik Special tra...

Alkem Labs gets EIR from USFDA for St Louis facility in US

New Delhi, May 12 PTI&#160;Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Tuesday said the US health regulator has issued an establishment inspection report EIR for its St Louis facility in the US. The United States Food and Drug Administration USFDA has ...

FTSE 100 gains on earnings boost, Vodafone jumps

Londons FTSE 100 headed higher on Tuesday as a batch of upbeat quarterly earnings updates outweighed concerns about a slower economic recovery as countries balance reopening businesses with avoiding a potential jump in COVID-19 cases.The bl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020