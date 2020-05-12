Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Report: Rocky relationship with McDaniels played a part in Brady's departure

Quarterback Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots was due, in part, to a "deteriorating relationship" with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, longtime NFL columnist Gary Myers reported Monday. Myers, who is a contributor to The Athletic, said the information about the frosty relationship came from "an excellent source." W Series has the resources to race on next year, says CEO

The all-female W Series has the resources to get through this year even if no races can be held because of the COVID-19 pandemic, founder and chief executive Catherine Bond Muir said on Monday. W Series, which launched last year in support of the German Touring Car (DTM) championship, has yet to draw up a revised calendar for 2020 after the new coronavirus outbreak changed everything. NFL: Fauci says season depends on response to second wave of COVID-19

There is no guarantee the NFL will complete its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although some fans may be allowed to attend games if things go well, said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The National Football League is to kick off on Sept. 10 and unveiled its 2020 schedule last week, with the expectation of playing games with fans in the stadiums. On this day: Born May 13, 1914: Joe Louis, American boxer

Boxing fans and historians will always argue over the greatest heavyweight of them all but even Muhammad Ali was willing to admit he might have met his match in Joseph Louis Barrow. "I don't know if I could have beat him, he really don't know if he could have beat me," Ali told wrestling writer Bill Apter in 1976. AHL cancels remainder of 2019-20 season

The American Hockey League announced Monday that it has canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was made by the league's board of governors. MLB owners to present proposal to start season

Major League Baseball owners will present a proposal to players on Tuesday that will outline plans for the start of the coronavirus-hit 2020 season, a source close to the talks told Reuters on Monday. Like other major professional sports leagues, MLB's calendar has been put on hold amid the outbreak and its March 26 Opening Day never materialized. 'I'm back' declares Tyson in training video

Former-world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson continued to tease boxing fans about a possible return to the ring by posting another training video on Instagram on Monday that ended with the message, "I'm back". The 53-year-old caught the attention of the boxing world last week when he posted a short video of a workout that showed he possesses plenty of the punching power and speed that allowed him to become the first heavyweight to hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles. Johnson, Love III named as U.S. vice captains for Ryder Cup

Zach Johnson and Davis Love III were named as vice captains by U.S. captain Steve Stricker for the 2020 Ryder Cup, which is scheduled to take place in September at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin. Love and Johnson join Jim Furyk - who was in charge of the 2018 team - as U.S. vice captains. Report: MLS seeks to cut player salaries 20 percent

With around one-third of the Major League Soccer season already postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, teams apparently are looking for salary relief. ESPN reported Monday that MLS formally proposed to the MLS Players Association that all players take a 20-percent pay cut. Report: Players with health issues examining MLB's plan

As Major League Baseball reportedly prepares to present players with its plan on opening the 2020 season, one group of players with a particular eye on the league's health policies are those with immunodeficiencies or other underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to contracting COVID-19. However, in a report by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal on Monday, players known to have such conditions appear ready to put their faith in MLB's doctors and medical personnel and play ball with the rest of the players.