Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Golfer Arjun Bhati urges people to contribute to his initiative for PM-CARES fund

Indian golfer Arjun Bhati on Tuesday urged people to contribute to his initiative which aims to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 20:12 IST
COVID-19: Golfer Arjun Bhati urges people to contribute to his initiative for PM-CARES fund
Indian golfer Arjun Bhati . Image Credit: ANI

Indian golfer Arjun Bhati on Tuesday urged people to contribute to his initiative which aims to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus crisis. Bhati said his initiative, #ContributewithArjun, has so far collected and donated around Rs 8,80,000 to the PM-CARES fund and is aiming to touch Rs 30,00,000 with this initiative.

"Hope everyone is fine and following the lockdown very strictly. First of all, I would like to thank all the COVID-19 warriors like the doctors, government officials, pharmacy workers, nurses, and every single person who is helping the country in this difficult time. I salute you for the work you are doing for the country," Bhati told ANI. "I also thank everyone who is taking part in my initiative, #ContributewithArjun. I request you all to join me in my initiative so that we can help our country. In just a few days, I have already collected and donated around Rs 8 lakh 80 thousand to the PM-CARES fund. My target is to collect around Rs 30 lakh and I hope I will achieve this target with everyone's blessings," he added.

Earlier, Bhati donated Rs 3,30,000 to PM-CARES fund by selling off his torn shoes with which he won the Junior Golf World Championship in 2018. Prior to that, he had donated Rs 4.30 Lakh after giving away his 102 trophies to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus.

Since the establishment of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several sportspersons have come forward to contribute to help the country combat COVID-19. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

1,026 COVID-19 cases take Mumbai tally to 24,427; 53 more die

Maharashtra reported 1,026 newCOVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 24,427 on Tuesday, whilethe death toll rose to 921, a health department official saidWith 53 fresh deaths, 28 of them in Mumbai alone, thenumber offatalities shot up to 921, ...

Promise of future prosperity fades as austerity hits Saudis' pockets

Saudi Arabias austerity drive will squeeze a private sector vital to its plan to diversify away from oil and may cost its powerful crown prince some prestige as citizens see their spending power shrink. Several businessmen and economists sa...

Migration issue opens rift in Italy's coalition amid COVID-19 crisis

Italys coalition parties quarrelled on Tuesday over a move to grant permits to irregular migrants working in farms and as carers, in a row that delayed the approval of a stimulus package for the coronavirus-hit economy. The anti-establishme...

Thai social entrepreneurs helping ex-cons and farmers call for coronavirus cash

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, May 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Poonchai Chitanuntavitayas Bangkok clinic, which employs vulnerable Thai women as masseuses, reopened this month with staff wearing masks to protect against the new corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020