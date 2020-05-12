Left Menu
Development News Edition

Standard Operating Procedure to be followed by athletes, coaches at training being drawn up: Rijiju

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 22:14 IST
Standard Operating Procedure to be followed by athletes, coaches at training being drawn up: Rijiju
Representative Image Image Credit:

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said a team has been formed to draw up a post-lockdown Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed by athletes, coaches and other staff during outdoor training that will resume in a "planned manner". He assured the athletes that their training will resume soon but given the risks the COVID-19 pandemic poses, the process will involve consultations with home and health ministries.

During a virtual meeting, Rijiju sought suggestions from elite track and field athletes housed in NIS Patiala and Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre, Bangalore to understand their requirement to resume training once the nationwide lockdown is lifted. "We have already made the committee to set up the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to be followed by athletes, coaches and other staff during training. Your suggestions will help us frame the rules better," Rijiju told the athletes according to a release issued by his ministry.

"I am happy that all of you are in a positive frame of mind and are keen to start training. Even we are keen that you get back on the field, but it has to be done in a planned manner so that none of you are exposed to any health hazard." He spoke to more than 40 athletes from various disciplines, including star sprinter Hima Das and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. Also present were athletes Tajinder Toor, Kt Irfan, Shivpal Singh, Poovamma, Jinson Johnson, Md. Anas.

"I am hopeful that we will be able to come up with a concrete decision soon. However, this is a national emergency and no ministry can work in isolation. We will have to consult the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as the health ministry and take their directions," Rijiju added. Every athlete shared their concern about losing out on real time training owing to the pandemic and requested for on-ground training to be started within the SAI campuses in Bangalore and Patiala. Athletics Federation of India president Adille Summeriwala, who was also a part of the meeting, told PTI that the minister has made it clear that they "cannot rush into a decision", even though the athletes want to start outdoor training.

"Athletes want to resume training but we have made it clear to them that they will have to strictly adhere to the guidelines of social distancing and health protocols which will be decided in the standard operating procedures being prepared by SAI and Ministry," Summeriwala said. "Also, they have been told that even when the lockdown is lifted they cannot venture out of the camps since they have been living in a protected environment since March and are more prone to getting infected. "If any athlete leaves the camp after the lockdown is lifted, we will not allow him or her to come back and train." AFI high-performance director Volker Hermann, who is currently in Patiala feels that the presence of two athletic tracks and two gyms at NCEO Patiala makes it possible for athletes to start their training in batches without the risk of compromising on social distancing norms. "We have already laid out a plan which allows minimum numbers of athletes to train at a particular time, yet the daily schedule allows for everyone to train," he said.

Speaking about the need to get back to the ground again, race-walker Irfan, who has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and is in NCEO Bangalore, told the minister, "I am already doing core training and other fitness training inside the room and in the stretch of greens outside my room. "However, I need to clock a minimum mileage every week and that is only possible if I get back to regular training. If I can train on the tracks or on the road inside the campus, it will be good enough for me." Javelin thrower Shivpal Singh, who has also qualified for the Olympics, said, "I am ready to follow all rules and train at any time of the day or night that is assigned to me as per the schedule made by our coaches. I don't mind training even at night." On her part, Hima said, "Since there are two athletic tracks in Patiala and we don't need to train in groups, we can easily maintain social distancing."

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Package needed but what about states' GST share: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was needed, but added that he should have also talked about giving the states their Goods and Services Tax GST share. Maharashtra, wors...

AIFF nominates Sandesh Jhingan, Bala Devi for Arjuna Award

The All India Football Federation AIFF has nominated Sandesh Jhingan and N Bala Devi for this years Arjuna Award, Goal.com reported. Arjuna Award is an honour bestowed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to recognise the achievement...

Sports News Roundup: Joe Louis, American boxer born on May 13, Bardy slams report of 'deteriorating relationship' with McDaniels and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.On this day Born May 13, 1914 Joe Louis, American boxerBoxing fans and historians will always argue over the greatest heavyweight of them all but even Muhammad Ali was willing to admit he...

Putin's spokesman becomes fifth senior Russian official to get coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putins spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as a new surge in infections gave Russia the third highest number of reported cases in the world after the United St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020