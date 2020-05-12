Left Menu
Jhulan Goswami hails Cricket Association of Bengal for introducing Genetic Test based diet

Indian women cricketer Jhulan Goswami has praised the Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) initiatives of keeping a close watch on a proper diet of the players with the guidance of health experts to boost immunity amid the coronavirus lockdown.

India fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. Image Credit: ANI

Indian women cricketer Jhulan Goswami has praised the Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) initiatives of keeping a close watch on a proper diet of the players with the guidance of health experts to boost immunity amid the coronavirus lockdown. "The CAB has been exceptional in taking care of the players during the lockdown and all these were absolutely needed to keep the players in positive frame of mind. Proper diet will boost their immunity and fitness level so that when they return to the ground after the lockdown period is over, they stay confident about themselves and their ability," Goswami said in a statement.

"In today's world we all know how important proper diet is for any player and I am glad that the CAB has taken all these initiatives. It will definitely help the players to enhance their performance and be in a healthy lifestyle," she added. Genetic tests were introduced to ensure that the squad gets correct nutritional and fitness advice. It not only helps build their stamina but also focuses on immunity building and develop proper strength on skeleton muscle fibers.

"Proper diet is always an integral part of the game and during this lockdown the CAB has put extra effort to keep the players in the best possible health with all these initiatives. The girls are following special diet plans, exercising with the guidance of online fitness classes," said Senior Women's coach Shib Shankar Paul. "Not only the players but also all the coaching staff are following the same. Players can contact anytime the dietitian or the trainer for any queries. This are much needed to keep up the level of fitness and positive mind," he added. (ANI)

