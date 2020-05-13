T1 officially add Meracle, Poloson to Dota 2 roster

Galvin "Meracle" Kang Jian Wen and Wilson "Poloson" Koh Chin Wei, who served as temporary stand-ins for T1's Dota 2 squad the past two months, were added as permanent members of the team Tuesday. The club made the announcement on Twitter, confirming that the two Singaporeans will continue to play alongside South Korean captain Lee "Forev" Sang-don and the team's two Indonesian players, Tri "Jhocam" Kuncoro and Muhammad "inYourdreaM" Rizky.

Meracle and Poloson took over for Germany's Dominik "Black^" Reitmeier and Canada's Yixaun "Xuan" Guo in mid-March, and they helped T1 tie for seventh in both the Thailand Celestial Cup S2 and the BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia. The side failed to advance last week at the ESL One Birmingham 2020 - Online: Southeast Asia Open Qualifier. Meracle, 24, and Poloson, 24, both played for Alpha x Hashtag from last August through December. They teamed together previously for Resurgence and First Departure. Meracle also had a stint with Fnatic.