Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-All Black Milner-Skudder signs with Highlanders

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 13-05-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 12:58 IST
Ex-All Black Milner-Skudder signs with Highlanders

World Cup-winning winger Nehe Milner-Skudder announced Wednesday he will play for Otago Highlanders in New Zealand's domestic Super Rugby competition after injury and the coronavirus pandemic stopped him moving to France. The 29-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2015, helping the All Blacks to World Cup victory with six tries in the tournament, before a string of injuries derailed his career.

After missing last year's World Cup due to shoulder surgery, Milner-Skudder was set to begin a three-year contract with Toulon but the French season was suspended before he moved. He said he was relishing the prospect of getting back on the field and facing a new challenge with the Highlanders in Super Rugby Aotearoa, which is due to start on June 13.

"I've heard some unreal things about the club and the culture at the Highlanders," he said. "I'm really looking forward to the move to Dunedin and embracing everything it has to offer." At his peak, Milner-Skudder displayed electrifying pace and a deceptive side-step, qualities Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger said would suit his team's fast-paced style under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

"This was a great opportunity to include a player with his experience into our squad," Mauger said. Milner-Skudder, who was previously with Wellington Hurricanes, has played 13 Tests, eight of them in 2015, when he scored a try in the World Cup final win over Australia.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo lauds Israel over coronavirus cooperation, raps China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised Israel on Wednesday for sharing information during global efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and took another swipe at China over what he said was its lack of transparency. U.S. President ...

My job is to build good team: Kerala Blasters head coach

Newly appointed Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna said that his job is to create a good Indian Super League ISL team with his own values. Vicuna joined Blasters last month for the upcoming season of the ISL. He was in charge of Mohun B...

Dubai reopens parks, hotel beaches in further easing of curbs

The United Arab Emirates business and tourism hub Dubai has allowed public parks to reopen and hotel guests to access private beaches, state media said, as the emirate gradually lifts restrictions imposed to combat the coronavirus. Dubai, t...

Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr remains critical

Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr endured a number of cardiac events and remained in a critical state on Wednesday at a hospital here as he battled bronchial pneumonia. According to hospital sources, Balbir Sr had a number of cardiac events lat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020