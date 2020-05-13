Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vanmoof draws investors as coronavirus boosts electric bike demand

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 13-05-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 14:08 IST
Vanmoof draws investors as coronavirus boosts electric bike demand

Dutch electric bike maker Vanmoof has secured 12.5 million euros ($13.6 million) from venture capital firm Balderton Capital and SINBON Electronics to expand after its new S3 and X3 city bikes attracted more than 10,000 orders in just 22 days. Demand for high quality e-bikes has increased as the coronavirus crisis has prompted people to find alternatives ways to get around instead of crowding into public transport and as municipalities look at expanding bike lanes.

Vanmoof expects its revenue to grow to 80 million euros this year from 10 million euros in 2018. Sales in Britain increased 184% between February and April, and sales in the United States rose 138% in the same period, Vanmoof said. "VanMoof produces a category-leading product in a rapidly growing market that is changing the world for the better," Colin Hanna, principal at Balderton, said in the announcement about the investment.

"We believe that the quality, community, and experience of VanMoof will make them a household name from Tokyo to Berlin," he added. Balderton has previously invested in Betfair and Yoox Net-a-Porter. Balderton's currently has investments in more than 90 companies, including Aircall, Carwow, Citymapper, Contentful, Darktrace, Depop and Zego.

Balderton will help VanMoof fund global expansion. ($1 = 0.9223 euros)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Nepal registers highest single-day spike in COVID-19 infections, cases reach 217

Nepal registered its highest single-day increase in the coronavirus cases with 83 new infections, including 26 from the Indo-Nepal border area, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 217 in the country, health officials said. Nepal, which is un...

Anil Kapoor remembers happiest memories of his life with Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Wednesday remembered his friend and late actor Rishi Kapoor by sharing pictures from the launch of the film Saawariya. The film marked the debut of Anil Kapoors daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rishi Kapoors son ...

Eskom launches campaign to raise awareness of free electricity programme

In an effort to alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 national lockdown on indigent households, Eskom has launched a campaign aimed at raising awareness of the Free Basic Electricity FBE programme.The programme is targeted at giving limited ...

Pompeo lauds Israel over coronavirus cooperation, raps China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised Israel on Wednesday for sharing information during global efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and took another swipe at China over what he said was its lack of transparency. U.S. President ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020