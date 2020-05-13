Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dope-tainted Gharami becomes 'hero' in times of pandemic

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-05-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:54 IST
Dope-tainted Gharami becomes 'hero' in times of pandemic

Tainted by a doping offence a year ago, Indian footballer Rana Gharami has now become a hero in his home town, by lending a helping hand to those struggling to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. The 29-year-old former Odisha FC defender hails from Garalgacha in West Bengal's Hooghly district.

In April last year, Gharami was handed a provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after he tested positive for a banned substance, in a first such case involving an Indian Super League footballer. Gharami, who was with Delhi Dynamos then, was cleared to return to his franchise after six months.

"It was a horrible past and I suffered a lot of mental turmoil. I don't want to recall anymore. There was a time when I had stopped taking phone calls," Gharami, who started in eight matches for Odisha FC last ISL season, said in an interaction with PTI. He was saddened to see the plight of hundreds of poor people, most daily wage labourers or rickshaw pullers, losing livelihood because of the pandemic-forced lockdown.

To help the needy, he contacted his childhood club, Garalgacha Junior Sporting, and organised a relief distribution camp during the first phase of the lockdown. "I had grown up seeing them and now they were not able to feed themselves. I was deeply pained to see them. They are like my extended family so I was happy to help. It was like living a new life," said Gharami, who was tested positive for prednisone and prednisolone metabolities - both banned by NADA.

In the first phase they distributed 150 relief packets but they were not enough. "Many more people started turning up at my doorstep and said they were deprived.

"This time I got in touch with few of my friends as we prepared another list with 100 families," Gharami, who led Bengal to a Santosh Trophy triumph in 2017, said. They distributed tokens to the families and asked them to come and collect their packets containing rice, lentil, oil, vegetables and other essential items like soap and sanitiser.

"It was so nice to stand by them and in turn be blessed by them. There's a deep satisfaction of doing something for the society. We are looking forward to arrange another round of distribution soon," the former Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting defender said. Gharami is yet to join a new club for the upcoming season.

"Even during my early days of playing, I always reached out to the kids of my former club and helped them with kits etc. "I've gone through the difficult phase personally and I try my best to ensure that the local kids are not affected," Gharami concluded.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-India Govt To Provide 500 Bln Rupees Liquidity Via Tax Rate Reduction

May 13 Reuters - INDIA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS GOVERNMENT TO PROVIDE 500 BILLION RUPEES LIQUIDITY VIA TDSTCS RATE REDUCTION INDIA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS GOVERNMENT WILL PARTLY FINANCE STIMULUS THROUGH THE ANNOUNCED INCREASED BORROWING PROGRAMM...

Soccer-Norwich say relegation and promotion must be decided on the pitch

Premier League clubs should be relegated only if both of the top two divisions restart and complete the season, the sporting director of bottom side Norwich City said on Wednesday. The Canaries are six points below the safety line with nine...

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-How coronavirus cleared Southeast Asia's traffic jams

Strict lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on commerce to curb the novel coronavirus in Southeast Asian countries brought a rare respite from the transport mayhem that is the norm in some of the worlds most congested cities. Data fr...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Fear of coronavirus second wave stalks stock markets

Global stocks fell on Wednesday as fears about the second wave of coronavirus infections gripped financial markets.Investors, many facing steep losses caused by the pandemic-driven shakeout in assets over the past few months, have also had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020