COVID-19: Mithali Raj, Telangana Guv distribute essential groceries to needy workers at Raj Bhavan
Indian women's cricket team's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Wednesday distributed essential groceries to the needy workers at Raj Bhavan along with Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.ANI | Telangana | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:01 IST
Indian women's cricket team's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Wednesday distributed essential groceries to the needy workers at Raj Bhavan along with Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Soundararajan took to Twitter and wrote: "Distributed essential groceries to the needy Gardeners, Sanitary Workers & Rajbhavan Workers at Raj Bhavan today in presence Mithali Raj Indian Women cricket team captain and recipient of Padma Sri @M_Raj03 In collaboration with @team_sai Pandemic Task Force supported this event."
In another tweet, she said: "Mithali Raj (Indian Women cricket Team Captain and Recipient of Padmasri ) In collaboration with TeamSai Pandemic TaskForce team at Rajbhavan Hyderabad to supply relief help through @DrTamilisaiGuv and other officials of Rajbhavan for the needy people." With an increase of 3,525 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of positive coronavirus cases rise to 74,281 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
