Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Mithali Raj, Telangana Guv distribute essential groceries to needy workers at Raj Bhavan

Indian women's cricket team's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Wednesday distributed essential groceries to the needy workers at Raj Bhavan along with Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

ANI | Telangana | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:01 IST
COVID-19: Mithali Raj, Telangana Guv distribute essential groceries to needy workers at Raj Bhavan
Indian cricketer Mithali Raj distributing essential items with Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo/ Tamilisai Soundararajan Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian women's cricket team's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Wednesday distributed essential groceries to the needy workers at Raj Bhavan along with Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Soundararajan took to Twitter and wrote: "Distributed essential groceries to the needy Gardeners, Sanitary Workers & Rajbhavan Workers at Raj Bhavan today in presence Mithali Raj Indian Women cricket team captain and recipient of Padma Sri @M_Raj03 In collaboration with @team_sai Pandemic Task Force supported this event."

In another tweet, she said: "Mithali Raj (Indian Women cricket Team Captain and Recipient of Padmasri ) In collaboration with TeamSai Pandemic TaskForce team at Rajbhavan Hyderabad to supply relief help through @DrTamilisaiGuv and other officials of Rajbhavan for the needy people." With an increase of 3,525 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of positive coronavirus cases rise to 74,281 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Ignoring social distancing, protesters mock Hong Kong leader Lam on her birthday

Hundreds of protesters gathered in shopping malls across Hong Kong on Wednesday, flouting coronavirus-related social distancing rules to mock unpopular Chief Executive Carrie Lam on her birthday. Police, both in riot gear and plainclothes, ...

NMDC reduces iron ore prices by 400 per tonne

Hyderabad, May 13 PTI NMDC limited has reduced the prices of iron ore both Lumps and Fines by Rs 400 per tonne and DRCLO DR Calibrated Lump Ore by Rs 470 per tonne, the miner said on Wednesday. Earlier on April 4, NMDC had reduced the price...

Rajasthan records five more COVID-19 deaths; toll rises to 120

Rajasthan recorded five more deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday, taking their number to 120 as 151 new COVID-19 cases surfaced in the state, the Health Department said. With this, the number of confirmed cases in the state rises to 4,27...

642 'Shramik Special' trains run so far, around 8 lakh migrants ferried home

The Railways has operated 642 Shramik Special trains since May 1, ferrying home eight lakh migrant workers who were stranded in various parts of the country due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, officials said on Wednesday. Of these, U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020