Left Menu
Development News Edition

He will prove himself as a captain: Mohammad Yousuf backs Babar Azam

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf on Wednesday backed newly appointed ODI skipper Babar Azam saying that the latter will definitely prove his mettle in captaincy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:23 IST
He will prove himself as a captain: Mohammad Yousuf backs Babar Azam
Pakistan white ball skipper Babar Azam (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf on Wednesday backed newly appointed ODI skipper Babar Azam saying that the latter will definitely prove his mettle in captaincy. Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Cricket Board named Azam as their ODI skipper, making him the country's white-ball captain.

The right-handed Azam who has been one of the world's leading batsmen across formats over the last year replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as the skipper. Best of luck @babarazam258 for new ODI captain. He will prove himself as a captain just like he has improved himself as a world-class player," Yousuf tweeted.

Earlier in May, during a Twitter interaction with fans, Yousuf had termed Azam as a class player. Azam has so far played 26 Tests, 74 ODIs and 38 T20Is for Pakistan in which he has scored 1,850, 3,359, and 1,471 runs, respectively.

The 25-year-old cricketer made his One Day International debut against Zimbabwe in 2015 while his Test debut came in 2016 against West Indies. The right-handed batsman, who made his T20I debut in September 2016 is currently the number one ranked cricketer in the shortest format of the game. In ODIs, Azam is at the third spot only after Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Yousuf, the former Pakistan player was himself an excellent batsman. He had represented the Green Army in 90 Tests, 288 ODIs and three T20Is. (ANI)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Pandas to return to China as Canada zoo runs short of bamboo during pandemic

Unable to import enough bamboo due to coronavirus disruptions, the Calgary Zoo in Canada is sending two giant pandas back to China years ahead of schedule. The pandas, Er Shun, and Da Mao will return to China where bamboo is abundant. Giant...

Passengers disallowed train travel due to Covid-19 symptoms to get full refund: railways

Passengers who are disallowed from travelling on trains because of symptoms associated with coronavirus will receive full refund for their tickets, the railways has said. As per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs all passenge...

Baseball-MLB to present detailed safety proposal to players union - report

Major League Baseball will soon propose health and safety guidelines to the players union as teams plot a return to training ahead of a start of the coronavirus-hit 2020 season, according to a report in the Athletic. The Major League Baseba...

Tesla, California county reach deal to reopen U.S. plant next week

Tesla Inc and officials in California have resolved their acrimonious clash over safety procedures at the automakers sole U.S. assembly plant with a deal that allows production to resume as early as Monday, county officials said. The county...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020